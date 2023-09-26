Budapest, Hungary: Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, has announced an exciting promotion with 15 percent off selected flights between Saudi Arabia and Italy. The promotion applies for bookings made on 26 September (00:01 – 23:59 GST) and for travel dates until 31 January 2024, providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel. Wizz Air aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel, allowing adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets, with must-see destinations including vibrant cities, gastronomic delights and historical landmarks.

Wizz Air has an exciting array of routes to Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah offering 62.4% of the traffic between the Kingdom and Italy and supporting the country’s growing tourism sector and offering travellers a fast and uncomplicated way to the sunny Arab world. Fantastic reduced fares for a deep insight into rich Saudi culture are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as 19.99 USD**.

Robert Carey, President at Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the Middle East region and we are delighted to create exciting and affordable opportunities for everyone to explore Italy and Saudi Arabia, two must-see destinations. With 15 percent off our already ultra-low-fare fares, travellers can take a well-deserved vacation and explore incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences in both Europe and the Middle East. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure in these marvellous and unmissable countries and seeing you on board our aircraft.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*According to CAPA - Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 185 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 51.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F23 ending 31 March 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by ATW in 2020 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed, Wizz Air Group; micheal.nashed@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com