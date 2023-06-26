Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an exciting promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from and to Abu Dhabi. The promotion applies for bookings made on 26 June (00:01 – 23:59 GST) and for travel dates until 30 September, providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities this Eid. The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel during Eid, allowing adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets, with must-see destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recently announced the addition of its 10th aircraft to the fleet and added some marvellous destinations to its ever-expanding network, including the popular route to Cairo (Egypt), making travel more accessible with incredible value for money for adventurous travellers. Fantastic reduced fares for a well-deserved vacation throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED 179*.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating exciting and affordable opportunities for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We welcome the Eid holiday with 20 percent off our already ultra-low-fare fares, and travellers can make this Eid memorable by treating themselves to incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft over the summer period and beyond.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 181 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) in 2020 and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed, Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

​​​​​​​E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com