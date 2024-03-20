Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating Ramadan with an unmissable promotion on selected routes for travel lovers looking to discover must-see destinations. The flash promotion is applicable for bookings made on 20 March, with travel dates to destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises across its ever-expanding network, available until 30 June 2024*.

The selected routes are now available on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both accessible in Arabic. With Wizz Air, ultra-low-fares are just a few clicks away!

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi is allowing travellers to book a well-deserved vacation to discover hidden gems, savour delicious dishes from nearby spots and explore the history of charming neighbourhoods. The exciting promotion during the busy travel period offers travellers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities and incredible value for money.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with an extraordinary promotion that enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages. We are committed to spontaneous travel during the busy travel period and beyond as we continue to foster connectivity and create unmissable travel experiences. We strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares to a plethora of incredible destinations. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

