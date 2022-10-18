Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, embarked on its most exciting adventure yet with the airline’s first ever flight from the UAE to an Unknown destination. ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition winners boarded a once-in-a-lifetime flight into the vast and expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network for a weekend ‘getting lost’ in a new experience.

Adventurous travellers seized the moment and embraced the unexpected in Kutaisi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and the third-most populous city in Georgia. Travel bloggers, adventure lovers and prominent influencers discovered the destination upon arrival and explored local landmarks and protected areas of the must-see Imereti region and tasty local gastronomic delights.

Watch the full video of the action-packed weekend here – [https://youtu.be/391DZte7yfs]

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition showcased the very best of the Wizz way of travel, in one of our unmissable destinations. We chose Kutaisi, a must-see travel destination in our expanding network, to showcase the exciting adventure in the Imereti region. I thank our Georgian partners for their hard-work and support in creating a weekend full of unmissable travel experiences in culturally-rich Kutaisi. We encourage adventurous travellers to take advantage of our ultra-low-fares to experience the very best of Georgian culture and more in the Imereti region.”

The diverse itinerary featured a city tour, including world-renowned historic buildings on day one, a visit to a luxury resort and gastronomy masterclasses on day two and a trip to a cave and waterfall on day three to see the outstanding Georgian nature. The competition winners had the opportunity to feed their adrenaline on a zip-line, discover ancient religious and archaeological sites and traverse through luscious natural beauty.

Mari Devidze, Executive Director of DMO Imereti, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the main contributor for tourism in Kutaisi and is vital for attracting high-end tourists. We are delighted to see our guest’s smiles during the Get Lost trip and we will greatly benefit from the spotlight to generate even-more interest for our culturally-rich region. We look forward to further collaborations with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and expanding the ever-growing tourist destinations from both Kutaisi and Georgia.”

The Imereti Destination Management Organization (DMO), Kutaisi City Hall and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi carefully curated an unmissable programme, creating an immersive weekend whistle-stop tour of the best sights in the region. Rich in ancient history and stunning nature, the action-packed weekend had a diverse itinerary with the amazingly hospitable Imereti people showcasing the best of the provinces cuisine and culture.

Irakli Karkashadze, Deputy Mayor of Kutaisi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a strategic partner for the Imereti region and is the largest carrier for handled passengers in Georgia. Get Lost is the biggest trip Georgia has ever hosted and the content is a very big success for Kutaisi with more than 500,000 engagements on social media within two hours of the flight landing. All records have been broken and the whole country is talking about Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as we make Georgia pink. We showcased the best of Georgian culture in an action-packed three days and we thank Wizz Air Abu Dhabi for the trust placed in the Georgian authorities to turn the dreams of a Get Lost campaign real.”

A celebration of Georgian music and dancing was held with deafening applause after each performance, a resounding appreciation for the unique cross-cultural experience. Get Lost was open to all UAE residents with competition winners and their partner, receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

Participant Cartia Mazzoni, a nursing entrepreneur from Australia, said: “The Get Lost trip was a fantastic experience and everyone can now see Georgia is a special place for adventurous travellers of all ages to visit, we even had a six month old baby on the trip. The pilot at first announced Baku as the destination, adding to the mystery of the tour, and I am delighted we spent the weekend in Kutaisi as the excellent Georgian hosts made the experience extra special.”

Moustada Ahmed Kamel, a blogger from Egypt, said: “Flying into the Unknown was an awesome idea as a content creator and an outstanding experience as no-one knew what to expect. Get Lost bought people of all nationalities and backgrounds together and we all shared special moments, smiling and dancing throughout a beautiful weekend.”

Yasmin Zaheer, 64 years of age and from Pakistan, said: “Get Lost was excellent, from start to finish, and Georgia is a great place with delicious food and very hospitable people. The itinerary was full of memorable moments and I am proud to have climbed 800 plus steps in a breath-taking cave. My daughter and I recommend Georgia for people, both young and old, searching for unforgettable and affordable experiences.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan),

Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

Notes for Editors: