The national airline celebrates its first flight to Medina, expanding affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has commenced operations on the new route of Medina, a centre of Islamic culture. The new destinations further strengthen regional connectivity with high quality point-to-point travel on WIZZ’s convenient flight schedule. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 219 *.

Medina, a historical city of religious significance, boasts breath-taking views and architecture. Known as ‘The Enlightened City’, Medina is home to Al Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Mosque, the oldest mosque in the world. Medina is the burial place of Prophet Muhammad and steeped in Islamic history and civilisation with prominent mosques and landmarks to visit.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Saudi Arabia boasts an eclectic mix of travel opportunities and we are delighted to boost the Saudi tourism industry with ultra-low-fares to Medina. We are committed to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with unique travel experiences awaiting adventurous travellers across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft soon.”

Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, said: “We are pleased that Wizz Air has joined our airline network with daily flights between Medina and Abu Dhabi. This demonstrates Tibah Airports Operation Company's commitment and strategy to expand travel options, strengthen the global connectivity of Medina Airport, one of the Kingdom’s main gateways, and provide convenient and affordable travel alternatives for our customers.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Sales start Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Medina Daily On sale 15 February 219 AED

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing and most sustainable European airline which operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the „Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the „Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

