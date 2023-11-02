Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, has today operated its first flight from the new Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A. The airline is one of the first national carriers to fully move operations to the new world class facility. The new terminal will support the national carrier’s growth plans in ramping up operations and offering a seamless journey to meet its ambitious growth plans and high demand.

Terminal A will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity and facilitating business, trade and tourism. This will be a major step-forward in enhancing the local aviation ecosystem and will enable it to grow its regional and global visitors to explore the incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality across the emirate.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrated the move to the new terminal with the inauguration of its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo. The new route provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Egypt and across the region. The flights from Cairo and Abu Dhabi will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Tickets already on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting from 199 AED.*

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first airlines to commence operations from the new-state-of-the-art Terminal A. The move to the new terminal and launching our new route to Sphinx, Cairo is a milestone moment in our phenomenal recent growth as it strengthens our position in playing a key role in the growth of the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi and accelerating the emirate’s position as a global gateway and aviation hub. We will continue building on our ambitious expansion plans and expand our network with a plethora of incredible destinations. Together, we will ensure greater connectivity from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is an integral part of our family of national carriers, that continues its exponential growth in passenger uptake as they rapidly expand with more aircraft coming online. With the launch of operations from Terminal A, we are providing the aviation infrastructure for our national carriers to flourish and achieve their growth requirements as well as Abu Dhabi’s strategic visitation plans.”

Wizz Air currently flies to a total of more than 39 destinations in 27 different countries from Abu Dhabi and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2024, providing cost-effective, unique experiences for travel lovers looking to explore. The new Terminal will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice and a global hub for trade and business, transforming the local aviation ecosystem.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Erbil (Iraq) Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

