Flights to the dream holiday destination will be operated from 4th October by the fifth aircraft joining the national airline’s fleet

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced today the launch of its first flight to Male in the dreamy islands of the Maldives on the 4th October 2022. The route will be operated four times per week in October, every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, increasing to six times per week in November and operating daily from December.

The launch of the new route falls in line with the national airline’s expansion plans and will be operated by the fifth aircraft that recently joined its fleet, the brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has long been a traveller favourite due to its picture perfect setting, pure white sandy beaches and colourful reefs. Boasting countless lagoons, coconut palms and beautiful reefs awash with all kinds of colourful sea life, it consists of around 1,200 small coral islands and sandbanks and provides an island life escapism away from everyday life.

For those wishing to discover the romanticism of the Maldivian islands, the new route unlocks affordable travel options both within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe via the Wizz Air network.

Michael Berlouis, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director said: “Offering the ideal escape for relaxation, self-discovery and picture perfect moments, it’s no surprise that the Maldives is an ever-popular destination. In line with our commitment to offer our customers world class low-cost travel experiences, we are excited to now be flying to this tropical paradise, unlocking new travel options for those not only within the UAE, but also for self-connecting passengers.

“As we continue with our expansion plans and work towards making Abu Dhabi a hub for aviation, the new route will help us connect more international tourists with the city and give them the opportunity to stop off and explore the amazing experiences it has to offer. It will also be operated by our fifth aircraft Airbus A321neo, which has recently been added to our brand new fleet, and offers the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.”

Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, the Minister of Tourism Said: “With the extensive global connections UAE provides, the new route from Abu Dhabi will strengthen connectivity between Maldives and the rest of the world. And with this enhanced connectivity between UAE and Maldives, I welcome Emiratis and resident to travel to Maldives and experience the Maldivian hospitality. Thanks to the direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Maldives, more people can take advantages of this convenient link. I wish Wizz Air every success with its new service to Maldives.”

Mahjoob Shujau, Maldives Airports Company ltd CEO & MD said: "The number of travelers to the Maldives has grown significantly over the years, and this year, we are anticipating a new record that is higher than the pre-covid numbers. As a key stakeholder in the tourism industry, we want more airlines to start direct flights to VIA, which will allow us to attract more visitors from around the world. After all, our aim is to link the Maldives to the rest of the world”

The new route will offer travellers the opportunity to explore the marvellous destination, and falls in line with the airline’s ambitions to provide tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable experiences for international travellers. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 359*.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi - Male Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 04 October 2022 AED 359

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 166 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

Notes: