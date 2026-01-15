Cairo – Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest project, Hyde Park Terraces. Spanning 102 acres, the project features a prime strategic location in the heart of New Cairo, directly in front of the German University in Cairo (GUC). Hyde Park Terraces is also situated near Hyde Park Views, a highly successful development where all units were sold out immediately upon launch, underscoring the strength of the company’s brand and the growing confidence of customers in its projects.

Hyde Park Terraces marks the eighth project developed by Hyde Park, reflecting the company’s firm commitment to the highest standards of quality and timely execution. Construction has already commenced ahead of the project’s official launch, with plans to deliver units within two years. In addition, the company offers flexible payment plans, starting with a down payment of just 5% and installment options extending up to 10 years.

The design of Hyde Park Terraces is rooted in a distinctive architectural philosophy, with all 668 units thoughtfully developed across multi-level terraces that overlook marvelous green spaces and landscaped gardens. This unique concept served as the inspiration behind the project’s name.

The project features a variety of unit sizes ranging from 195 to 285 sqm, offering diverse options such as townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas to cater to different lifestyles. This approach reflects Hyde Park Development’s strategy of selecting prime locations and creating fully integrated residential communities that prioritize quality of life. Alongside its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of quality and excellence, as well as adherence to scheduled timelines for execution and delivery.

Engineer Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park Developments, remarked, “Planning and balancing expansion between west and east Cairo represent the core of our strategy. We have successfully reinforced our position as one of the leading players in Egypt’s real estate development sector through a diversified portfolio of projects strategically balanced between East and West Cairo. This success is evident in our strong sales performance, the growing confidence of our clients, and our positive impact on the market, all of which reflect the company’s distinctive vision for development.”

“We always reaffirm our unwavering commitment to delivery timelines, placing clients and their needs at the center of our strategy. This strategy relies on a proactive approach, initiating construction across multiple projects to ensure schedules are met and to exceed clients’ expectations regarding delivery dates. We have consistently focused on providing clients with distinctive added value that reinforces our leading position and strengthens our competitiveness in the market.” He added.

The new project underscores Hyde Park Development’s intelligent and strategic approach to expansion, reinforcing its distinctive presence in East Cairo while embracing sustainable building practices that respond to the evolving demands of the real estate market. As one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, Hyde Park Developments has created a project that combines sophisticated design with comprehensive services, offering families a fully interconnected community built to the highest standards of quality.

About Hyde Park Developments

Hyde Park Developments was established in 2007 and is owned by a group of leading investment entities in Egypt, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development.

With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, encompassing major projects in East and West Cairo as well as the North Coast, including Hyde Park New Cairo, Towny, Garden Lakes, Sea Shore, and new projects under development such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in the Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views as well as Hyde Park Terraces in New Cairo.