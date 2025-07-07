Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WIRED Middle East has joined Condé Nast’s owned portfolio operations in the region. With this strategic addition, Condé Nast’s full Middle East portfolio now comprises WIRED Middle East, Architectural Digest Middle East (AD), Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, GQ Middle East and Vogue Arabia.

Originally launched in 2019 in the region under a licensee agreement, WIRED Middle East now transitions to full ownership under Condé Nast Middle East, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s journey in the region. As the Middle East cements its status as a global hub for innovation and future-facing industries, WIRED Middle East will serve as Condé Nast’s digital-first platform for technology, science and culture, telling the region’s most important stories and connecting them to global conversations about how emerging technologies are reshaping our world.

“Bringing WIRED Middle East into the Condé Nast Middle East portfolio reflects both the region’s rapid evolution and our commitment to spotlighting the ideas and breakthroughs shaping its future,” said Thomas Khoury, Managing Director, Condé Nast Middle East. “With its authority across technology, science, business and culture, WIRED is uniquely positioned to lead these conversations in the region. We’re excited to build a platform that speaks directly to the Middle East’s innovation economy and to usher in a new chapter of growth for one of the world’s most influential brands.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome WIRED Middle East to our global network,” said Katie Drummond, Global Editorial Director of WIRED. “This is a region driving some of the most dynamic and consequential stories in science, technology, business, and culture. We’re excited to build a team dedicated to telling those stories with the ambition and world-class journalism that defines WIRED.”

About WIRED

WIRED is the essential source of reporting and ideas that make sense of a world in constant transformation. Part of the Condé Nast portfolio, WIRED leads the conversation on how technology is changing every aspect of our lives—from business and politics to culture and science.