Abu Dhabi – Windmill Real Estate Lease & Management Services, a part of Uniglobe Holdings Ajman, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to bring two new hotels to Abu Dhabi under Ramada by Wyndham and Wyndham brands.

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi is a vital hub for politics, industry, culture, and commerce, contributing approximately two-thirds of the nation's $500 billion economy. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently operates six properties in Abu Dhabi under brands such as Ramada, TRYP, Howard Johnson, Hawthorn Suites, and La Quinta.

The upcoming Ramada by Wyndham hotel will be located in the Al Sharia area, along the main Dubai–Abu Dhabi highway, approximately 22 kilometers from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 50 kilometers from Downtown Abu Dhabi. The property will also be within 2 kilometers of the newly established Hindu Temple and the planned Abu Dhabi Cultural District.

The Wyndham hotel will be located in the Ghatoot area, just 8 kilometers from the Dubai border, and around 60 kilometers from both Abu Dhabi International Airport and Downtown Dubai. Wyndham will offer a marina with docking facilities for private yachts and boats. All two hotels will undergo extensive renovations and are slated to open in 2025 and 2026.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchise company, for our two upcoming hotels in Abu Dhabi" stated Mr. Frajus Thampi Cheruvathur of Windmill Real Estate Lease & Management Services. "In collaboration with Wyndham's esteemed team, and our talented interior designer, Rahul Somarajan from Arcen Consultants, we are dedicated to elevating our hotels to the highest international standards. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests under this new banner in the coming months."

“We are delighted to collaborate with Uniglobe Holdings on these three exciting projects, further expanding our portfolio of 22 operational hotels across the UAE,” said Govind Mundra, Head of Development - Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to a successful partnership with Mr. Frajus and his team, not just for these hotels, but for many more projects in the future, in line with Wyndham’s mission to make travel accessible for all.”

