Amman: Minister of Transport, H.E. Eng. Wesam Tahtamouni, inaugurated the 4.8 MWac Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). This landmark project not only supports Jordan’s national ambition to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix, but also bolsters QAIA’s position as a regional leader in sustainable airport operations. The inauguration ceremony, held at the solar farm site, was attended by Airport International Group Chairman Fernando Echegaray, Board Members, CEO and executives, alongside the project developer, senior government officials, relevant airport authorities and strategic partners.

Developed on approximately 65,000 square meters of previously unused land, the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm harnesses Jordan’s abundant, year-round sunshine to generate over 10.5 GWh of electricity annually, covering nearly 25% of Airport International Group’s total operational energy requirements - the equivalent of powering more than 3,000 households. With zero emissions produced during operation, the project will also reduce approximately 6,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year and result in substantial long-term savings in electricity-related costs.

Designed, built and operated by Shams al Mattar lil-Taqa - a wholly owned subsidiary of Kawar Investment - the project enables QAIA to produce clean energy on-site without impacting airport operations. By replacing conventional energy sources with solar power, it offers a practical and efficient solution to the dual challenges of growing electricity demands and environmental sustainability.

As one of the largest solar-powered airports in the MENA region, QAIA now sets a benchmark for how major infrastructure can integrate renewable energy in scalable, replicable ways. The project contributes directly to Jordan’s renewable energy goals and serves as a model for similar efforts across the aviation sector and other industries, both locally and regionally.

This pioneering initiative is a core element of Airport International Group’s broader environmental strategy, supporting QAIA’s roadmap toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while further emphasizing the airport’s role in driving sustainable progress on the national and regional levels. The strategy also focuses on limiting and better managing environmental impacts around the airport - including noise and air pollution - for the benefit of all stakeholders, particularly neighboring communities and airline partners.

During the ceremony, Minister of Transport, H.E. Eng. Wesam Tahtamouni, reiterated that this solar farm inauguration represents a significant milestone in Jordan’s transition toward clean energy and reinforces QAIA’s position as one of the largest solar-powered airports in the region.

She noted that the project supports the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions within the transport sector and brings the country closer to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 - in line with the Royal Vision and national sustainability objectives.

Minister Tahtamouni further emphasized the Ministry of Transport’s firm commitment to advancing pioneering initiatives that contribute to building a smart and sustainable transport system. The project, she added, stands as a leading model of effective public-private partnership in delivering on both environmental and developmental priorities.

Meanwhile, Airport International Group Chairman, Fernando Echegaray, commented, “Today’s inauguration represents far more than the launch of the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm - it is a clear reflection of Jordan’s vision for a greener, more resilient future. As the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world, QAIA has a responsibility that goes beyond connecting people, cultures and economies. We are here to lead by example - adopting innovative, sustainable solutions that can propel both our industry and Jordan forward. By harnessing the power of the sun, this project strengthens the Kingdom’s renewable energy profile and directly supports its strategy to expand clean energy use. More broadly, it speaks to our collective resolve - as a country and as an industry - to play a real role in the global response to climate change. On behalf of Airport International Group, I extend sincere thanks to everyone who brought this project to life - especially the Ministry of Transport, whose ongoing support has been vital to QAIA’s sustainability journey, and our partners at Kawar Group, whose expertise and commitment helped transform this vision into reality.”

In turn, Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller, remarked, “Launching the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm is a tremendous step forward in our journey to make airport operations more sustainable at every step of the way. As the operator of QAIA, environmental responsibility has always been at the heart of our mission - and over the years, that commitment has been recognized through numerous international awards and accreditations. With more passengers expected to pass through our gates and electricity demand continuing to grow, this project helps balance our operational needs with our environmental obligations. By producing clean energy on-site, we are not only reducing costs and our reliance on fossil fuels - we are also building greater resilience in our energy supply, so QAIA can keep running smoothly no matter the circumstances. Beyond its environmental and operational impact, this solar farm positions QAIA as a future-ready airport that caters to the values of today’s environmentally conscious passengers, partners and stakeholders. We are proud to be moving in the right direction, enabling QAIA to deliver world-class services that are truly efficient, responsible - and sustainable.”

Additionally, Mr. Hanna Zaghloul, Chairman of Kawar Energy, stated, “Kawar Energy PSC, alongside its strategic partner Airport International Group, celebrates the commercial operation of the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm — a landmark project that embodies Jordan’s commitment to sustainable aviation and clean energy transition. As the developer, investor, EPC and O&M contractor, Kawar Energy contributed its unparalleled expertise, having developed around 13% of Jordan’s solar PV capacity to date. This project reaffirms our belief that economic growth and environmental sustainability go hand in hand, while the partnership between Airport International Group and Kawar Energy highlights the power of collaboration between the private sector and government institutions in accelerating renewable energy deployment, investments and job creation.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.