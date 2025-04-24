Sakan, GCC’s leading prop-tech and intelligence company, estimates that total real estate transactions across the GCC region reached as much as USD 78.2 billion in Q1 2025, growing between 20.5% and 22.3%, according to its latest estimates.

Dubai has once again emerged as the leading market in the GCC, posting USD 38.7 billion in sales and accounting for nearly half of the region’s total transaction value. Dubai’s real estate transactions were 23.4% higher than the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia follows as the second-largest market, with transactions totaling at least USD 20.3 billion, capturing 26% of the region’s market share.

The UAE as a whole, including markets Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman, collectively accounted for 65% of the region's total estimated transaction value, highlighting the country’s importance in the growth of the region’s property market.

Abu Dhabi registered the largest year-on-year growth at 34.5%, followed by Sharjah (31.9%), Ajman (29%), and Kuwait (24%).

Sakan CEO Abdullah Al Saleh comments: “Our research at Sakan showed that the GCC real estate sector recorded USD 383 billion in property transactions in 2024, growing by 25%. We now see this growth being sustained in the first quarter of the year, despite economic tensions across the world. As real estate continues to offer a safe haven for investors in the GCC region and with artificial intelligence beginning to enhance real estate transactions, we expect to see sustained momentum in the property sector throughout the rest of 2025.”

Notes: While the majority of the GCC markets already posted their Q1 results, data from Bahrain and Oman are still incomplete. Sakan estimated Bahrain and Oman transaction values based on historical and forecasted data. Saudi Arabia Q1 data compares figures from January 1 to March 25.