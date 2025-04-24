Mid-market travelers (mass cardholders) drove 45% of spend in the UAE during Ramadan, up from 41% year-round

Average stay drops from 6 to 4 days, with visitor mix shifting toward Central and Eastern Europe

In-store and after-dark spending surges, with retail (32%) and dining (25%) leading spend

Gutieva: “Visa’s latest data dispels notion of Ramadan as a quiet tourism period for UAE”

Dubai, UAE: Ramadan 2025 has marked a turning point in how global travelers engage with the UAE, with new data from Visa showing a 6% year-on-year increase in visitors and a sharp shift in both traveler profiles and spending behavior.

Released ahead of the Arabian Travel Market, Visa’s Travel Pulse Q1-2025 report reveals emerging markets delivered unexpected spending, with a 111% increase in spend among visitors from Azerbaijan, followed by Tajikistan (81%), and Kyrgyzstan (62%). The report also showed that mid-market travelers ( Visa mass cardholders) were the primary segment of travelers during Ramadan, accounting for 45% of total international visitor spend, up from 41% in non-Ramadan periods.

Experience-First Travel Replaces Lengthy Luxury Trips

Average stay dropped to 4 days, down from 6 during the rest of the year, reflecting a growing trend of intention-led short trips

The visitor mix is also evolving, with a surge in inbound tourism from Central and Eastern Europe, led by the Czech Republic (86% increase compared to rest of the year), Romania (67%), Poland (63%), and Germany (44%) - markets that are reshaping the UAE’s traditional tourist profile

Meanwhile, GCC-based travel, particularly from Saudi Arabia, declined, as many chose to observe Ramadan at home

These changes point to a reshaped visitor profile that’s more diverse, time-conscious, and culturally motivated and for whom access to authentic, seasonal experiences matters more than luxury or length of stay.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “Ramadan used to be considered as a quiet time for travel. But the patterns we’re seeing now tell a different story. Our data shows the UAE is increasingly attracting new visitors that bring new spending behaviors and preferences. We’re seeing travelers adapt to changing economic conditions, which is reflected in the duration of their stay and how they spend. But more importantly, they’re still prioritizing travel and seeking enriching, meaningful experiences.”

Spending Spikes Around Iftar and Again Before Midnight; Peaking Toward End of Ramadan

VisaNet data reveals a distinct Ramadan spending rhythm:

Spikes observed for eCommerce during Ramadan, with food orders peaking before Iftar and online shopping peaking at midnight

Retail (32%) and dining (25%) drove visitor spend in-store

Face-to-face and in-store spending surged in the final days of Ramadan, driven by extended mall hours and seasonal shopping experiences while online transactions dominated earlier in the month

These trends show that travelers are spending purposefully but physically at local venues, presenting new in-store engagement opportunities for retailers.

Visa’s data reflects a shift in both visitor origin and spending patterns, expanding the UAE’s reach beyond traditional tourist corridors. These sharp spikes reveal an opportunity for businesses to expand digital channels and identify new source markets with tailored offers, especially around cultural experiences and accessible price points.

Gutieva added: “For businesses, our Travel Pulse shows that Ramadan isn’t a pause in activity, but rather a moment of opportunity. Behaviors during Ramadan are different and the key is understanding these to offer experiences that feel culturally relevant, easy to access, and meaningful to them.”

