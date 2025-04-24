ROSHN Group, in collaboration with leading organizations such as the Vegetation Cover Development Foundation (Morooj), is hosting educational activations at ROSHN Front.

Part of ROSHN Group’s long-term strategy to enhance its developments with sustainable landscaping through large-scale trees and seedlings planting efforts.

Riyadh – ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, is marking Environment Week 2025 with a series of engaging, community-centered activities across the Kingdom. These initiatives are part of the YUHYEEK CSR program and its ROSHN Green Initiative, one of the program’s key pillars aimed at promoting environmental awareness, enhancing green spaces, and supporting national regeneration efforts.

In Riyadh, ROSHN Group is welcoming the public to its Green Initiative Center in SEDRA, offering immersive experiences and educational programs that promote sustainable living and demonstrate the connection between environmental responsibility and quality of life. At ROSHN Front, the Group is collaborating with the Vegetation Cover Development Foundation (Morooj) to highlight simple, impactful actions individuals can take to support the Kingdom’s environmental goals.

Families are invited to take part in an interactive booth at ROSHN Waterfront in Riyadh, which features engaging activities and educational booklets designed for children—further reinforcing their community role in promoting sustainability through practical, hands-on contributions.

In Jeddah, ROSHN Group is collaborating with the Jeddah Governorate’s Volunteer and Community Partnership Program “Linubadir”, to deliver meaningful on-ground sustainability initiatives. These include the preservation of Jeddah’s oldest palm trees, honoring their cultural heritage and environmental importance, as well as a beach cleaning campaign along the Corniche in collaboration with the Jeddah Municipality. Throughout the week, visitors to ROSHN Waterfront can participate in seedling planting activities and explore reverse vending machines that incentivize recycling by turning plastic waste into tangible value and offering rewards for recycling efforts. This approach makes sustainable behavior both practical and rewarding.

As part of its long-term ROSHN Group strategy, ROSHN Group is committed to planting 14 million trees and shrubs by 2030, focusing on native and climate-resilient species. Part of these will be grown at the ROSHN Green Initiative Center in SEDRA, the Group’s flagship community in north Riyadh, further reinforcing the Group’s contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

ROSHN Group’s campaign during Environment Week 2025, which is under the theme of “Our Environment is a Treasure”, reflects the Group’s broader mission: to develop vibrant, sustainable communities that place environmental responsibility at their core, transforming how people live, interact, and contribute to the Kingdom’s greener future.