Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Al Areen Holding, a leading real estate company, announced the participation of its CEO, Dr Ahlam Zainal, in a panel discussion at the Innovation Summit in the Social Housing Sector 2025. Launched on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, the event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank. The event's theme is "Towards Innovative and Sustainable Housing Solutions” and will run until 25 April at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB).

Dr Ahlam Zainal participated in a discussion held on Thursday, 24 April 2025, titled "Innovative Strategies for Providing Sustainable Urban Communities” gathering experts from urban planning, green architecture, smart infrastructure, and community development fields. Dr Zainal highlighted practical solutions for optimising urban space through mixed-use planning and the rehabilitation of historic areas. Participants reviewed nature-based designs and strategies to reduce energy consumption, and incorporate smart technologies supported by the Internet of Things and digital platforms to enhance mobility and resource management. The discussion also stressed the importance of participatory planning by fostering local incubators and joint frameworks to strengthen social ties within both existing and new neighbourhoods.

On this occasion, Dr Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, stated, "We are pleased to participate in the Innovation Summit 2025. We are committed to engaging in leading events within the sustainable real estate development sector to facilitate knowledge exchange and forge strategic partnerships. Through our participation, we aim to contribute to developing resilient, low-carbon cities for the future."

She added, "The challenges facing dense urban areas today require comprehensive solutions that combine innovation and inclusiveness. Al Areen Holding Company is dedicated to sharing its expertise in mixed-use projects and sustainable design practices during the summit. By collaborating with government agencies, developers, and academics, we seek to disseminate best practices across Bahrain and the region."

The Innovation Summit in the Social Housing Sector serves as a comprehensive platform bringing together officials from the public and private sectors, international experts, and innovators. Its goal is to strengthen partnerships and promote knowledge exchange in sustainable social housing. The conference explores the latest design and technological solutions addressing population growth and resource scarcity, with a focus on integrating environmental, economic, and social criteria into housing programs. It also aims to open new investment opportunities by showcasing innovative financing models that encourage private sector participation while experimenting with new partnership mechanisms among governments, financial institutions, and real estate developers.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company’s diverse portfolio showcases its expertise and vision for the future of Bahrain's real estate sector.