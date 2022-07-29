United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE that has so far created 25 millionaires is presenting a golden opportunity to one lucky participant at its 87th draw to win one kilogram of 22ct gold in the Golden Summer Draw, which will take place on July 30, 2022 in addition to the draw’s regular grand and raffle draw prizes.

Entrants can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. Each bottle gives them an entry through one line into the grand draw, another entry into the weekly raffle draw and this month, an additional chance to win one kilogram of gold through the Golden Summer Draw.

Mahzooz rewards participants each week with a grand prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 and third prize of AED 350, in addition to three guaranteed prizes totalling AED 300,000 in the Raffle Draw.

The exclusive Golden Summer Draw gives an opportunity to all participants who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during the month of July, to increase their chances of winning, without the need to purchase any additional bottles of water.

“Summer is a happy time where people unwind and go on holidays. Through our Golden Summer Draw, we want to give our participants the chance to enjoy their holidays, worry-free and in luxury if they wish to. Every participant stands a chance of winning the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the raffle prize of AED 100,000 and now 1 KG of gold, if luck is on their side. The Golden Summer Draw will add another layer of sheen to this wonderful season. So, dream the golden dream,” says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz, which has given away more than AED 245,000,000 in prize money, is the leading weekly draw in the region that rewards big, changing people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.

Every water bottle purchased to enter the draw, is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

