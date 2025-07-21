Dubai, UAE: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), through its award-winning ShareTheMeal app, has partnered with Careem, a leading multi-service app in the Middle East, to launch a donation campaign across Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The initiative enables Careem users to support WFP’s emergency food assistance efforts in Gaza and the West Bank directly through the Careem app.

WFP is delivering life-saving food aid in Gaza despite worsening security, limited access, and rising desperation. A recent assessment shows nearly one in three people are going days without food, putting more lives at risk. Since May 21, WFP teams have dispatched dozens of aid convoys with over 1,200 trucks carrying 18,247 metric tons (MT) of food into Gaza.

Through Careem’s in-app donations platform “Right Click”, users can contribute directly to WFP’s emergency response, with donations going towards delivering wheat flour, hot meals, and nutrition supplements to communities across Gaza and the West Bank, where WFP aims to reach over 1.5 million people this year.

“We welcome this important partnership with Careem, which empowers those in Jordan and the UAE to directly support families in Gaza through our joint platforms. These meaningful contributions will enable WFP to save lives in one of the toughest operations to date,” said Stephen Anderson, Director of WFP UAE Office & Representative to GCC Region.

“At Careem, we believe in using our platform to empower communities and respond to moments that matter. The crisis in Gaza is a humanitarian emergency that demands urgent action, and through our partnership with the World Food Programme, we’re enabling our customers in Jordan and the UAE to make a direct impact,” Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem. “With just a few taps in the app, you can contribute to life-saving food assistance for families who are facing unimaginable hardship.”

In Gaza, food aid has become the only realistic option for people to eat, as flour prices have soared to 3,000 times pre-war levels, and cooking fuel is virtually impossible to find. Currently, WFP has pre-positioned over 116,000 metric tons of food assistance just outside Gaza, enough to feed the entirety of Gaza’s population for two months.

In 2025 alone, Careem has facilitated over $200,000 in donations to various causes, including emergency relief and education support, reflecting the ongoing commitment of Careem customers to making an impact through the app.

WFP’s campaign is now live on Careem’s donations platform “Right Click” in Jordan and the UAE. Download the latest version of the Careem app on iOS or Android to donate and be part of the impact.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Program is the largest humanitarian organization in the world, which saves lives during emergencies and provides food assistance to build a road to peace, stability and prosperity amongst populations which are recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.