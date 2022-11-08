Dubai: Wellbene, a wellness E-commerce platform consisting of a content hub, a service platform, and a product marketplace, has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform to drive personalized offerings and communication.

Headquartered in Dubai, Wellbene will soon launch in other GCC regions like KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. The brand plans to add 6000+ products on its platform in the near term.

With three pillars, i.e., content platform, service platform, and product marketplace, under one umbrella, Wellbene caters to a wide range of demographics. This is where MoEngage’s insights-led platform will help the brand by engaging specific cohorts and driving personalization.

“Wellbene has a variety of products and services - ranging from gym equipment to vitamins to nutritional supplements. For each of these categories, we have a specific set of customers. Our aim is to reach out to each one of them with personalized campaigns, and that is where we think MoEngage can assist us and help us in driving that one-to-one communication, said Sandeep Kumar, CEO and Founder, Wellbene.”

Additionally, the insights-led engagement platform will also help the health and fitness brand in last-mile conversion. Using MoEngage, Wellbene will be able to identify the stage at which the customer is - discovery phase, consideration phase, or engagement phase and nudge customers to complete actions such as cart completion, etc.

“In today’s day and age, health and fitness have become a prime topic of discussion. With brands like Wellbene placed at the heart of it, we are ecstatic to partner with them in their endeavor to assist customers in leading a lifestyle that is not stifled by injuries or illness, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, MoEngage.”

Wellbene joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Jazeera Airways, GMG, Mashreq Bank, Alamar Foods, and many more, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, DAMAC Properties, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

