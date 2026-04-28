Waterway Developments has launched its latest project in real estate market, W55, the first business resort in Egypt, located in a prime area in New Cairo. The project represents a new leap and an innovative start in mixed-use developments within Egyptian market.

Through W55, which is considered the company’s new iconic project, Waterway offers a new experience that redefines how business is experienced rather than managed.

The project reflects Waterway’s philosophy that exceptional spaces begin with the right equation, as W55 combines thoughtful design, a prime location, and high quality to deliver a truly unique development.

The W55 project features a strategic location, situated directly opposite Waterway Villas, one of Waterway Developments’ flagship projects. It is also just minutes away from the Cairo–Suez Road, North 90th Street, and the American University in Cairo. The project extends over a total area of 55 feddans.

The development is conceived as a fully integrated business destination within a natural setting, anchored by a vast central park that runs through its core. All office spaces at W55 overlook this park, which features expansive green areas, natural landscapes, and lakes—introduced for the first time in Egypt.

The concept is designed to deliver a healthy, sustainable work environment that enhances comfort, well-being, and overall productivity.

The project is developed across two integrated levels, with the upper level dedicated to a dynamic business hub that includes administrative offices, corporate headquarters, retail areas, and hospitality components such as serviced apartments and the MY ŌTEL hotel. The lower level features an expansive park

designed to encourage movement, social interaction, and relaxation.

W55 is envisioned as a unique destination that delivers a fully integrated lifestyle, bringing together residential units, commercial spaces, administrative headquarters, offices, and serviced apartments within one cohesive development.

Established in 2010, Waterway Developments currently manages a land bank of approximately 3.5 million square meters of undeveloped land, which is expected to take around seven years to fully develop, in addition to 1.3 million square meters already developed across the North Coast, east Cairo, and west Cairo.

Since its launch in Egyptian market, Waterway has introduced a new approach to residential compounds, focusing on low-density development and reduced building ratios, with a strong emphasis on green spaces, water features, integrated services, innovative unit designs, and premium finishing standards.

As part of Waterway Developments’ commitment to delivering high-level management and operational services to clients and adding value to the Egyptian market, the company established a hospitality arm two years ago under the name “MY ŌTEL.”

The company is responsible for managing and operating Waterway-owned hotels, supported by a workforce that combines both international and local expertise. Waterway has also partnered with leading global companies specializing in restaurant and hospitality operations to ensure the highest service standards.

Waterway aims to expand its hotel portfolio to seven properties, totaling 1,800 rooms over the next five years.