Dubai: Watani Al Emarat Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, as part of its efforts to foster collaboration and deliver world class healthcare assistance to its employees and their families. This agreement marks a significant step towards harnessing the extensive healthcare services and benefits offered by Burjeel Hospital.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and Mr. Bruno D Souza, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai and Northern Emirates Operations of Burjeel Holding Company. As a robust framework for coordinated efforts between the two parties, the initiative will advance the shared goals of offering comprehensive healthcare support to employees.

The execution of this MoU aligns with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically emphasizing the promotion of health and wellbeing for individuals of all ages.

H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, stated: "We are elated to sign an MoU with Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, as we look forward to providing care for our employees with the assistance of this world-class healthcare facility. Given the hospital's competence and leading expertise in a wide range of specialties, we are confident that this partnership will benefit the firm and promote comprehensive healthcare support for our employees. Watani Al Emarat is thus committed to advancing collaborations with leading institutions across various sectors, emphasising the value of collaborative efforts to improve institutional competency and achieve ambitious national goals.”

Mr. Bruno D Souza, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai and Northern Emirates at Burjeel Holdings said: “We are pleased to sign this MOU with Watani Al Emarat Foundation, as it generates new prospects in the UAE, especially potential partnerships with public entities. Through this MOU, we look forward to supporting the healthcare ecosystem and providing people with the best services.”

Under the agreement, Watani Al Emarat Foundation will also work closely with Burjeel Hospital to support the hospital's health awareness campaigns, which will aid in raising public awareness of community health concerns. The foundation's newest partnership underscores its commitment to ensuring the overall wellbeing of its team and opening the door for advanced healthcare support for its employees.

-Ends-

