The new project is located in a vibrant neighbourhood with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate development and management leader, Wasl announces the successful sale of all units of its latest project within 48 hours. South Garden is a new freehold residential project in Jebel Ali and part of the Wasl Gate master development.

South Garden enjoys a strategic location with close proximity to Festival Plaza, home to IKEA and ACE, as well as other retail destinations. The project is easily connected to Dubai via easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy metro station, and has direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City and various free zones, including Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Dubai Internet City, Dubai World Central, and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

South Garden offers 768 residential units to suit various budgets and lifestyles. Studios starting from 399 to 508 sq. ft., one-bedroom units ranging from 824 to 1,086 sq. ft, two-bedroom units starting from 1,153 to 1,299 sq. ft., as well as three-bedroom apartments from 1,744 to 2,127 sq. ft.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl, said: “We are delighted to witness this overwhelming response to the launch from investors and end users. This highlights the strength of Dubai’s real estate sector and reflects the increasing demand for well-designed and well-priced residential projects.”

South Garden is the latest addition to the Wasl Gate master development. Wasl Gate includes several other residential projects alongside South Garden, such as The Nook, Gardenia Townhomes, and Hillside Residences. The Nook offers modern apartments of various sizes, while Gardenia Townhomes features spacious three- and four-bedroom townhouses, and Hillside Residences offers a variety of modern and unique apartments with spacious living areas.