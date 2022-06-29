Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is set to delight DC fans with the launch of its all-new ‘DC Super Hero Season’, running daily from July 2 to September 4. Featuring exciting celebrations, new Justice League character appearances and family-friendly entertainment throughout the Park, guests and families are bound to enjoy a series of hero-inspired activations alongside their favorite Super Heroes at this incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

As guests arrive at the Park’s outdoor façade, they are instantly met with the DC Super Hero Season theming and the shading capes overhead for a picture-perfect moment with their friends and family. Once inside, guests can witness the Park’s entrance and rotunda pillars decked out in Super Hero-inspired décor and overlays, including the famous Bugs Bunny statue wearing Superman’s cape.

At the Warner Bros. Plaza, guests can begin their tour with the various Super Hero activities and fun-filled entertainment which will be roaming the Park’s six immersive lands. Additionally, park-goers will get the chance to meet and greet with their favorite DC Heroes as well as Looney Tunes characters adorned in Super Hero attire for a fabulous photo opportunity for all the family.

For those looking to be part of the action, Metropolis is the place to be. As guests enter the City of Tomorrow, celebrations will be underway with the Justice League’s characters who will be joined by three new Super Heroes making their first appearance at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi this season. The Justice League will be standing in front of the Hall of Justice as park-goers get to meet and greet with their favorite Super Heroes before joining the procession around Metropolis. Guests wishing to become a Super Hero for a day can head to the Civic Auditorium to be part of the Green Lanterns in Training, where they will learn what it takes to protect Metropolis as they train to become future members of the Justice League. For a refreshing break, Big Belly Burger will be offering the tastiest delights to get park-goers back on the road to enjoy the rest of the entertainment in Metropolis.

As guests continue to roam the streets of the City of Tomorrow, they will get to see first-hand unique acrobatic and musical performances, as well as engage in the rest of the activities such as the DC Super Hero Mosaic Series at Ace O’ Clubs Patio.

Right across, Gotham City will be featuring ‘Revenge’, the fan-favorite live show where Batman takes on Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow as he fights crime to keep the urban city safe and sound.

At Cartoon Junction, fun awaits old and little kids with the fan-favorite Super Looney Tunes Dance Party, featuring Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester & Tweety throwing a dance party dressed in Super Hero clothing. The Super Looney Tunes will also be waiting for guests at Cartoon Junction to don their personalized capes and capture exciting moments and whimsical photos with their favorite characters on stage.

With tons of entertainment and family-friendly activities for every Super Hero, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi delivers never-ending fun this summer. That’s Not all Folks! Make sure to get your exclusive DC Super Hero custom-made capes and dive into the Park’s mouthwatering F&B offerings and meal combos which will available only for a limited time during the DC Super Hero Season.

For more information on the all-new DC Super Hero Season and to book your tickets, visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

