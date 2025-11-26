AlGhanem:

Kuwait: Warba Bank announced the establishment of a US$1 billion Sharia-compliant Certificates of Deposit Programme. The initiative comes within the Bank’s wider strategy to diversify liquidity sources, enhance its financial resilience and attract global investments.

The programme offers short-term Certificates of Deposit with tenors ranging from one month to three years, responding to growing demand from international investors seeking Sharia-compliant instruments that combine safety, liquidity and attractive returns.

Opening New Horizons for Growth

Commenting on the launch, Warba Bank CEO Shaheen Hamad AlGhanem said: “This programme represents a strategic milestone in Warba Bank’s journey to strengthen its presence in regional and global financial markets. It reflects the growing confidence that international investors place in Warba Bank and reinforces our strong financial position and our ability to offer innovative investment solutions fully aligned with Sharia principles.”

He added: “Diversifying liquidity sources is a core pillar of our financial strategy. It enhances our financial flexibility and enables us to sustain long-term growth while meeting the evolving needs of our clients and partners. This programme opens new avenues for accessing global capital markets and attracting investments from leading international institutions seeking secure and Sharia-compliant opportunities in the GCC region.”

A Programme Reflecting Warba Bank’s Global Appeal

AlGhanem, said: “This programme comes at a time when we are witnessing increasing international demand for Islamic financial instruments—an indication of the rapid global growth of the Islamic finance industry. As a leading Islamic financial institution in Kuwait, Warba Bank is committed to supporting this growth by offering innovative, world-class products and services that create value for all stakeholders.”

He added: “The programme provides investors with access to short-term, Sharia-compliant instruments that offer a balance of security, liquidity and competitive returns, an attractive combination for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios.”

AlGhanem confirmed that the programme is fully supervised by Warba Bank’s Sharia Supervisory Board, ensuring full compliance with the highest Sharia governance standards.

The programme also reflects the growing confidence global investors place in Warba Bank, supported by the Bank’s strong financial performance, solid capital position, clear strategic direction and commitment to the highest standards of governance and transparency. These strengths position Warba Bank as an attractive destination for investors seeking secure and Sharia-compliant investment opportunities in the Gulf region.

Warba Bank continues to deliver strong financial results and maintains a solid capital base that exceeds regulatory requirements. It also holds a strong credit profile from international rating agencies, further underscoring the Bank’s robust fundamentals, its capacity for sustainable growth and its commitment to its vision “Let’s Own Tomorrow.