Muscat, Oman: Building on the success of Makani Internet, Vodafone Oman is expanding its mobile broadband portfolio with the launch of Makani Internet for Business, a dedicated solution designed to meet the growing needs of enterprises across the Sultanate. Offering high-speed connectivity without relying on fibre infrastructure, it empowers organisations that depend on mobile access to maintain smooth, stable operations.

As business requirements evolve, fast, simple, and scalable internet has become essential. Makani Internet for Business delivers a plug-and-play service that gets companies online from day one, with flexible terms that support easy relocation. True to its promise of ‘Unlimited internet that goes wherever your business takes you’, it removes traditional barriers and gives teams the freedom to stay productive anytime, anywhere.

Powered by Vodafone Oman’s 5G network, the service provides high speeds and consistent performance, to meet even the most high-demand requirements. From managing daily workflows to supporting advanced platforms, Makani Internet for Business ensures the responsiveness and dependability today’s enterprises require.

“The expectations of enterprises have fundamentally changed, as access, speed, and flexibility are no longer optional,” said Eng. Mohammed Al Alawi, Head of Enterprise at Vodafone Oman. “Makani Internet for Business is our response to these changing demands, offering a solution that removes long-standing constraints and allowing organisations to work the way they need to, without compromise. It’s part of our mission to strengthen operational resilience for companies across Oman.”

Aligned with Vodafone Oman’s broader strategy for enterprise growth, this new service addresses market gaps with practical, future-ready solutions. Starting today, customers can order Makani Internet for Business online at www.vodafone.om/business and have their devices delivered anywhere in Oman in partnership with Asyad.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than four million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 4,000 sales channels across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om