Muscat, Oman – The National Travel Operator – Visit Oman has announced the signing of strategic Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) partnership agreements with three leading exhibition organizers, further strengthening its role in enabling seamless travel experiences for participants and visitors arriving in the Sultanate of Oman throughout 2026.

The agreements were formalized with:

CONNECT, a brand of Oman Exhibition Organizing Company

Arabian Research Bureau

Al Nimr International Exhibition Organizers

These partnerships position Visit Oman as the official Travel Experience Partner for a series of major exhibitions and conferences taking place across Oman, enhancing the digital infrastructure that supports the country’s growing MICE sector.

Visit Oman will activate an integrated travel experience ecosystem designed to simplify and streamline the entire travel journey for event attendees. This includes:

A dedicated booking platform for each exhibition

Tailor‑made travel packages

Visa facilitation services

Ancillary travel add‑ons

A one‑stop‑shop booking experience for flights, hotels, transfers, and curated experiences.

With 13 exhibitions scheduled between February and December 2026, including the IORA Aquaculture and Fisheries Business Forum, Oman Petroleum & Energy Show, Oman Sustainability Week, Oman Design & Build Week, and COMEX, the partnerships will play a key role in supporting Oman’s ambition to position itself as a regional hub for business travel and large‑scale events.

Visit Oman’s digital booking platform connects trade partners and travelers to a holistic inventory of over 200 local tourism providers and experiences (80% of which are SMEs) alongside 80+ international airlines and more than 100 accommodation options. This extensive network enables visitors to access authentic, diverse, and seamless travel options through a single, consolidated digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the significance of the partnerships, Hamed Al Qamshouai, Tourism Products Director at Visit Oman, said: “These partnerships underscore our commitment to enhancing Oman’s position as a leading MICE destination. By offering a fully integrated travel experience through our digital platform, we ensure that every traveler’s journey, from planning to arrival to exploration is efficient, seamless, and memorable, while empowering local tourism providers through digital distribution”

About the National Travel Operator (Visit Oman)

The Gateway to Unlimited Experiences

Launched in 2021 as a subsidiary of OMRAN Group, Visit Oman is the Sultanate of Oman’s digitally native online booking platform, accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), serving the needs of both the local and international travel industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Visit Oman seamlessly connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain – flights, accommodation, transfers, tour operators, experiences, and more – all of which have passed a rigorous quality assurance framework to ensure exceptional standards.

Visit Oman provides a wealth of curated content and storytelling resources, inspiring visitors to explore Oman's limitless potential. With a treasure trove of untapped travel offerings, Visit Oman empowers local businesses and SMEs by enabling live bookings and instant confirmations. This makes it easier for travellers and international travel agents to find the right experiences, and for local suppliers to market their offerings in source markets on a global scale.

Committed to the National Tourism Strategy 2040, Visit Oman is dedicated to promoting Oman’s tourism industry, supported by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, showcasing its unique beauty and authenticity to the world. We make travel easier with a digitised booking process, one seamless booking at a time.

For media queries, please contact:

Sariya Nasser Al Ismaili, Senior Executive Communications Strategist, National Travel Operator – Visit Oman.

Email: sariya.alismaili@visitoman.om

Digital: www.visitoman.om | LinkedIn: visitoman1 | Facebook: visitoman.vo | X (Twitter formerly): visitoman_vo | Instagram: visitoman_om

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