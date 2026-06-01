Dubai, UAE – LUVED, a mobile-first platform redefining circular luxury has officially launched in the UAE. Designed as an easy-to-use, trust-led app, LUVED is a curated peer-to-peer marketplace where premium and everyday preloved fashion and lifestyle pieces can be bought, sold and gifted, combining the ease of a modern app with trust and convenience.

At its core, LUVED was created to solve a familiar gap. As demand for preloved shopping grows in the UAE, the experience has remained fragmented across existing platforms. LUVED brings everything together in one place for the community, making it simple to discover, circulate and re-love pieces that are barely used, in a way that feels effortless and secure.

More than a traditional marketplace, LUVED aims to build a trust-led community built around taste, curation and connection, where users know what they’re buying is exactly what they’ll receive, sellers are assured their payments are secure, and deliveries happen smoothly from start to finish.

The platform offers a carefully curated edit of luxury and everyday pieces across men, women and children’s categories that are thoughtfully presented, easy to discover and meaningfully exchanged with a trusted connection between buyers and sellers. With additional lifestyle categories launching soon, sellers can benefit from a zero-commission model, keeping 100% of every sale with fast payout, while buyers can access high-quality pieces at a good price.

Beyond buying and selling, LUVED also introduces Luved & Gifted, an industry-first concept that blends luxury resale with gifting, turning wardrobe and home clear-outs into something more meaningful, making circular luxury a part of everyday life for a new generation of shoppers.

Enhancing the experience further, LUVED offers AI-powered autofill and dynamic pricing suggestions, allowing users to create product listings in as little as five seconds from a minimum of three photos. Soon, the app will also introduce “Luvbot”, an intelligent in-app assistant designed to make the experience even smoother through personalized support, smart selling insights, and real-time recommendations and guidance based on marketplace demand. Items on the app can currently be discovered through a swipe-based feature, including real-time drops from sellers and curators through a story feature and an in-app chat where the community can directly connect and negotiate offers in both English and Arabic, catering to the local audience.

To ensure trust and reliability, LUVED includes seller and gifter verification through a KYC process, helping create a safer and more trusted community from the start. It also includes a two-layer authentication powered by Entrupy, combining instant AI verification with expert human review for high-value pieces along with authenticity certificates that travel with each piece, and secure in-app payments. Every transaction is also protected by The Safety Net for the buyer, which is a built-in protection package including a 48-hour return window, secure escrow payments and dispute resolution. Door-to-door logistics further simplifies the experience by removing the need for in-person meetups, making transactions seamless and convenient across the city.

“After moving to Dubai, I saw how difficult it was to sell or even give things away. LUVED was built to remove that friction, making it effortless and convenient to pass pieces on, and turning decluttering into something that genuinely feels good. Because sometimes the better choice is not something new, but something that’s already loved.” said Shaima Sibtain, Founder & CEO of LUVED.

As part of its launch, LUVED is opening access to a Founding Community of 500 members, who will receive a Founding Member badge, priority visibility and early access to drops from sellers along with free authentication on luxury branded pieces for a limited period. Designed for a seamless experience for the community with local payment methods, the app will also fully launch in Arabic soon and has plans to expand across the region.

LUVED is now available to download on App Store and coming soon to Google Play. For more information, please visit the website. https://www.luved.app/

About LUVED

Founded in 2026, LUVED is a UAE-based mobile-first platform that redefines circular luxury. It is a peer-to-peer online marketplace where curated, preloved fashion and lifestyle pieces are bought, sold and given a second life, bringing an effortless and secure way to pass things on. LUVED offers a carefully curated edit of luxury and everyday pieces across men, women and children’s categories with more categories coming soon. The app allows sellers to keep 100% of every sale with zero commission, whereas buyers can benefit from secure payments, authentication and buyer protection. Enhancing the experience further, LUVED offers AI-powered autofill and dynamic pricing suggestions, allowing users to create product listings in as little as five seconds from a minimum of three photos. Soon, the app will also introduce “Luvbot”, an intelligent in-app assistant designed to make the experience even smarter and more seamless through personalized support, smart selling insights, and smart real-time recommendations and guidance based on marketplace demand, bringing together technology, trust and community in one intuitive experience. Features include swipe-based discovery, in-app chat (both English and Arabic), story feature to view real-time drops and door-to-door delivery. Through its Luved & Gifted feature, LUVED also enables users to give away items within the platform, extending product life and reinforcing a more conscious way to shop. LUVED is available on the App Store and coming soon to Google Play.

Website: https://www.luved.app/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luved.app/

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Anugraha Emy

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