Al-Ablani: We believe that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of achieving institutional excellence and sustainability.

Our partnership with KPC embodies a long history of fruitful collaborations in developing talent.

NBK’s learning platform is a cornerstone of our training and development strategy.

We are working to empower Kuwaiti nationals through an integrated digital learning environment that meets the demands of the future.

As part of their strategic partnership, a delegation from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) visited the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait to exchange knowledge and expertise in training and development, strengthen collaboration, and learn about the latest global practices in employee skills enhancement.

To further strengthen this strategic partnership, a dedicated e-learning platform was developed for employees participating in the Talent Management Program across KPC and its subsidiaries on NBK's leading educational platform, which provides a rich learning experience that meets the evolving needs of human resources development and effectively contributes to enhancing employee efficiency and skills.

The platform includes a variety of learning pathways, consisting of programs on development, leadership competency, mandatory training courses, and recommended educational programs. This suite of e-learning programs allows participants in the Talent Management Program to benefit from comprehensive training content within a sophisticated digital environment, enabling them to continuously enhance their professional capabilities.

Moreover, 120 employees enrolled in the Talent Management Program across KPC and its subsidiaries have been granted access to the NBK learning platform, allowing them to utilize the platform's diverse training content at any time, thus ensuring an ongoing journey of skills development.

This step contributes to establishing a culture of self-learning and empowering participants in the Talent Management Program to keep pace with the latest developments in their fields of specialization, which should further support institutional performance and enhance efficiency and productivity.

Additionally, this collaboration stems from the aligned visions of NBK and KPC that aim to develop human capital and adopt best practices in skills development, further achieving sustainable added value and supporting the realization of shared strategic objectives.

In this light, KPC expressed its deep appreciation for the fruitful partnership with a prestigious institution like NBK, praising the level of coordination and integration that characterizes the implementation of such initiatives.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer said, “At NBK, we believe that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of achieving institutional excellence and sustainability. Therefore, we are committed to developing our education and training platform to align with global best practices”.

Al-Ablani added, “Our collaboration with KPC reflects the deep historical relationship we have with institutions in the oil sector, a relationship spanning decades of fruitful collaborations in training and development, which we continue to expand through impactful initiatives that contribute to developing national talent and enhancing their readiness to meet the sector’s demands, further supporting its long-term growth and sustainability”.

Al-Ablani also said: “NBK’s learning platform is a cornerstone of the Bank’s training and development strategy. It provides an integrated digital environment that meets the needs of modern institutions and enables employees to continuously and effectively develop their skills, and we are proud to utilize these capabilities to support our partners and enhance the impact of our initiatives across various sectors”.

Finally, Al-Ablani emphasized that NBK enjoys strong and established relationships with all state institutions in both the public and private sectors, through which it seeks to unify efforts to serve Kuwait, support the economy, and equip national talent with the necessary skills and expertise to ensure the sustainability of its human resources.

On this occasion, Mr. Hesham Ahmad Al-Refae, Managing Director of Human Resources & Corporate Services at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), stated: “Despite the rapid advancements in information technology, KPC remains committed to investing in human capital, recognizing that national talent is the primary driver of institutional excellence. KPC adopts innovative training and development methods and forges strategic partnerships with leading national and international institutions.” He added: “Our collaboration with the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) embodies the strong and enduring relationship between the oil and banking sectors. It reflects the shared vision among Kuwait’s leading economic institutions regarding the priority of human capital development and the establishment of a culture of continuous learning, thereby enhancing the readiness of our national workforce to adapt to changes and maintain the highest performance and productivity levels.”

NBK’s training initiatives reflect its committed vision towards investing in human resources, as it’s keen to bring the best experts in banking to share their unmatched expertise with the young promising talents. These initiatives are provided annually, which goes in line with NBK’s deep-rooted policies in social responsibility and reflect its leadership in this field for many decades.