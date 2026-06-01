Dubai, UAE: Emirates has revealed a celebratory A380 livery dedicated to Arsenal FC, following the club’s triumphant Premier League winning season. Unveiled as part of the airline’s longstanding partnership with Arsenal, the bespoke livery reflects Emirates’ continued commitment to connecting fans with the world’s biggest sporting moments.



Applied in-house by Emirates Engineering, the decal stretches from the iconic tail fin flag to the middle of the fuselage and features four first-team players: Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres. The Arsenal Crest is proudly emblazoned above glistening gold ‘Champions’ lettering, celebrating the efforts of the entire squad.



2026 marks a major milestone for Emirates and Arsenal, as they celebrate 20 years of partnership. Emirates serves as Official Airline partner, and holds naming rights to Arsenal’s home ground, Emirates Stadium in North London. The Fly Better logo is also featured prominently on the front of the Men’s, Women’s and Academy team shirts, marking the longest-running front-of-shirt sponsorship in Premier League history.



This new livery is yet another accolade to add to Arsenal’s trophy cabinet, after a remarkable season, which saw the club crowned champions of the Premier League last week. Today, the Arsenal and Emirates A380 will take to the skies for its victory lap, heading to London Heathrow as EK001. Planespotters and football fans alike can catch a glimpse of the airline’s newest livery, which pays homage to Emirates’ longstanding commitment to the game, the club and the supporters.



Contact:

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com

