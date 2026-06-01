Elite Co. and Transcorp today announced they will operate as one company under the unified Transcorp brand, following the integration of the two businesses.

The newly unified entity will leverage some of the logistics industry’s most advanced technologies, introducing a sophisticated suite of real-time tracking markers and operational indicators; including temperature monitoring, live location tracking, shipment status visibility, and other critical performance data. This enhanced digital ecosystem will empower customers with greater transparency, control, and real-time insights across their supply chains across the GCC.

The integration positions Transcorp to execute strategic expansions at pace and continuing to serve customers who have come to depend on the companies’ innovative solutions and dedication to operational excellence. With 1,500+ vehicles, processing around 20 million shipments every year, Transcorp is positioned to accelerate growth, deepen customer relationships, and bring greater efficiency to a logistics market under increasing cost pressure.

“Logistics costs in this region run close to 17 percent of GDP, against around 10 percent in more mature markets,” added Mr. Albahar. “That gap isn't going to close by waiting. Our job is to fix inefficiencies before they become pain points for our customers, through scale, through better processes, and through a long-term commitment to the markets we serve.”

Having established a strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past four years as a specialized cold chain logistics provider, Transcorp’s evolution into a fully integrated logistics platform marks a significant milestone aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions. Through the integration, Transcorp will introduce the full spectrum of services and capabilities that Elite has successfully delivered across the GCC, bringing customers in the Kingdom access to comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions for the first time. This expanded offering will provide businesses with greater operational efficiency, wider regional connectivity, advanced technology-driven visibility, and a seamless supply chain experience tailored to the evolving needs of the Saudi market.

“For 37 years, the businesses behind Elite and Transcorp have grown by solving problems our customers couldn't solve alone,” said Hisham Albahar, CEO. “Operating as one company under the Transcorp brand reflects what we've already become: a regional platform built to take on bigger challenges, in more markets, for partners who need more than a logistics provider. I’m particularly excited about how this will help us support the ambitions of our Saudi customers as we bring them our full scope of service, with the same hospitality-driven approach that's always defined how we work.”

“We continue to step into our partners’ world and help solve whatever stands between them and their end customer. As one company, we can now do that across more markets, with more capabilities, and for more of their business.” added Mr. Albahar.

The unified Transcorp platform marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term vision to become the region’s leading integrated logistics provider. Through continued investment in technology, infrastructure, and regional expansion, the company is positioned to deliver greater value, efficiency, and reliability to customers across the GCC.

Transcorp will continue to operate from its Dubai headquarters, serving customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.