Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: With the UAE emerging as one of the world’s leading destinations for luxury lifestyles, smart mobility and connected urban living, OMODA & JAECOO is spotlighting its advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology as a future-ready mobility innovation designed to elevate convenience, comfort and premium urban driving experiences across the Emirates.

Demonstrated during the Beijing Auto Show and Chery International Business Summit, the intelligent driverless self-parking technology reflects OMODA & JAECOO’s broader vision of combining futuristic mobility with luxury lifestyle convenience. Designed for modern urban environments, VPD introduces intelligent features such as “Come When Called” and “Leave When Waved,” allowing vehicles to autonomously park themselves or arrive at designated pickup points through smart summon technology.

From luxury shopping destinations and waterfront developments to premium hotels, business districts and entertainment venues, the technology is designed to simplify one of the most common urban driving inconveniences parking. In high summer temperatures across the Gulf region, users can remain comfortably indoors while their vehicle autonomously arrives at a designated pickup location, delivering a seamless and comfort-focused mobility experience.

Whether during crowded events, busy mall visits, or peak-hour urban traffic environments, the advanced system is designed to reduce parking-related stress while supporting a more effortless and premium lifestyle experience. The technology reflects the growing shift toward intelligent mobility solutions that integrate naturally with modern luxury living and smart city ecosystems.

In addition to VPD technology, OMODA & JAECOO also showcased its broader intelligent mobility ecosystem during the Beijing Auto Show, including the advanced AiMOGA Robotics technology, highlighting the brand’s vision of integrating AI-powered innovation into future lifestyle and mobility experiences.

“VPD represents the next step in our intelligent mobility ecosystem and reflects OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to bringing advanced innovation and practical convenience to everyday driving experiences,” said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.

“As urban lifestyles continue evolving globally and in key markets such as the UAE, consumers are increasingly seeking smarter and more intuitive technologies that enhance luxury, comfort and driving enjoyment. Through innovations like VPD, we aim to redefine how users interact with their vehicles in modern urban environments,” he added.

The VPD technology forms part of OMODA & JAECOO’s broader AI-powered mobility ecosystem, which also includes intelligent cockpit technologies, advanced driver assistance systems and next-generation smart connectivity solutions designed to support future mobility lifestyles.

OMODA & JAECOO recently surpassed the milestone of one million global cumulative vehicle sales within just three years, making it one of the fastest-growing automotive brands internationally. In the UAE, the company has also crossed 5,000 vehicle sales milestone while continuing to strengthen its retail and aftersales footprint across the country.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.