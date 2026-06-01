The expansion comes at a time when AI inference (real-world deployment of AI models) is becoming the dominant driver of compute demand globally



Company’s strategic move positions DIFC as a gateway for advanced AI infrastructure

Dubai, UAE: Positron AI Ltd, a US-based developer of next-generation, specialised AI inference infrastructure, has established its first presence outside the US in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

As a company that has raised over USD 300mn including a USD 230 million Series B round, deployed inference technology with a US hyperscaler, and achieved unicorn status, Positron marks a key milestone in its regional expansion with the DIFC licence.



The move comes at a time when AI inference is becoming the dominant driver of compute demand globally. AI inference is the ability to deploy LLM models, operate, and scale systems reliably, economically, and within real-world constraints.



Husni Khuffash, Managing Director MENA, Positron AI, said: “We are pleased to move to DIFC, a dynamic hub that is reflective of our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of AI infrastructure. Positron AI’s focus on power efficient, deployable inference solutions will help strengthen the wider ecosystem as demand accelerates for scalable AI capabilities. Establishing in DIFC positions Positron to engage closely with industry, regulators and partners, while contributing to Dubai’s ambition to build globally competitive digital and AI capabilities.”



Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “We are pleased to welcome Positron AI to the Dubai AI Campus’ vast ecosystem. Positron AI brings a compelling approach to AI inference infrastructure that supports the next phase of growth across Dubai’s technology and innovation landscape. The company’s foundational ideology aligns with DIFC’s evolution into an AI-Native jurisdiction and destination. Their expansion positions the Centre as a launchpad enabling scale and a gateway that empowers future industries, setting a global benchmark for AI governance and responsible innovation.”



Capturing a structural shift in AI demand from training models to scalable model inference solutions, Positron enables lower cost per token, higher memory density, and improved energy efficiency, positioning it as a next-generation alternative to traditional AI hardware providers. This proprietary infrastructure is designed to address key industry challenges, including high power consumption, memory constraints, and rising costs associated with GPU-based systems.



With a mindset to deliver and differentiate, the company’s first-generation server, Atlas, was designed to deliver LLM inference for small and medium-sized models (up to 500B active parameters) at a performance level similar to DGX-H100s but with lower power and cost.



Positron’s next-generation product, Titan, will be delivered in 1Q 2027 and expands capabilities to run frontier models with performance and power efficiency greater than NVIDIA’s Rubin and Blackwell GPU systems.



The rapidly evolving inference market underscores the critical need for advanced, scalable AI solutions. Positron, as a leading US-based innovator focused on inference, is uniquely positioned to enable sovereign, scalable, and sustainable AI deployments. Following the operations at DIFC, the company will launch offices in other locations in the region.



Positron joins an ecosystem where AI will be embedded into enterprise workflows, compliance systems and financial services delivery, creating intelligent, automated and trusted financial ecosystems. Dubai’s pro-innovation leadership, advanced digital infrastructure, regulatory agility and global connectivity provide a unique foundation for this supportive environment.



About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).



As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world



Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.



Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind Museum of Digital Art .



Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.



Burson

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae



Husni Khuffash, MENA Managing Director

husni@Positron.ai