

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Fans worldwide have long faced challenges securing tickets for high-demand events due to bots, scalping, and unfair access mechanisms. While the issue has been widely recognized and demanded resolution, effective solutions remained a few steps behind due to evolving maneuvers by scalpers.



Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and machine learning systems, webook.com has significantly reduced fraudulent activity, so far achieving up to 80% clean transactions during major ticket releases. It also introduced tightly controlled in-platform resale with capped pricing to limit exploitation and improve accessibility for real fans.



Building on these efforts, webook.com today announced TruFan, pioneering a new technology framework designed to further redefine access to live events by placing identity, fan score, trust, and transparency at the core of ticketing.



“Ticketing didn’t just need optimization, it needed a reset, and finally now, technology has caught up to protect fans against scalpers.” said Nadeem Bakhsh, Chief Executive Officer of webook.com. “We’ve spent years reducing fraud and controlling resale, but fairness is not only about blocking bad actors, it’s about rewarding genuine fans. TruFan is built on that principle.”



TruFan leverages algorithmic intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to evaluate fan engagement across the platform, including attendance patterns, participation, and community interaction. By identifying genuine fans and prioritizing them during high-demand releases, the system ensures that access reflects authenticity rather than automation, and does not only cater for the fans that exist on webook.com, but extends to the clubs and entities’ VIP fan circles that exist outside of the ticketing environment.



The framework introduces a new model centered on putting “real fans in real seats,” while also redefining the relationship between fans and the experiences they follow. Through TruFan, fans move beyond transactional interactions into a system that recognizes ongoing engagement, gradually unlocking enhanced access and exclusive benefits towards what they fan about and across the platform.



For event organizers, TruFan provides greater control over ticket distribution, enabling them to prioritize genuine fans, protect event integrity, and strengthen long-term relationships with their communities. By combining AI-driven detection with engagement-based prioritization, webook.com positions TruFan as a pioneering solution to an industry-wide challenge.



TruFan will be rolled out in phases throughout 2026, with continued expansion across event categories and international markets, after successful pilots in Q1 and Q2.



The launch marks a broader shift in how webook.com approaches ticketing, moving from transactional access toward a more transparent, trusted, and fan-first infrastructure for live experiences.