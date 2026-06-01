Sharjah: Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Arabia to offer exclusive travel and tourism benefits to employees of both authorities. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing strategic partnerships that deliver meaningful value through tailored services and benefits designed to enhance employee wellbeing and quality of life.

The MoU was signed at the SAIF Zone headquarters by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and SAIF Zone, and Dr. Abdelrahman Bin Taliah, Director of Corporate & Government Affairs at Air Arabia, in the presence of senior officials and representatives from both sides.

Positive Working Environment

The agreement forms part of the two authorities’ broader efforts to foster a more positive and sustainable workplace environment while further enhancing employees’ overall quality of life. Under the partnership, employees will gain access to exclusive travel offers and tailored services designed to make travel easier, more flexible and more enjoyable.

The initiative is expected to boost employee wellbeing and job satisfaction through a range of benefits, including discounted air fares, exclusive holiday packages and additional travel-related services offered at preferential rates.

Supporting Human Capital

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said the collaboration aligns with the strategic vision of HFZA and SAIF Zone to strengthen employee wellbeing and cultivate a positive and sustainable workplace culture.

He stressed that investing in human capital remains a core priority within the two authorities’ institutional approach, driven by the belief that employee happiness and wellbeing directly contribute to stronger engagement, higher productivity and improved performance. He noted that this approach aligns with the UAE’s broader national vision to promote a culture of happiness across workplaces.

Al Mazrouei added that the signing of the MoU reflects the authorities’ commitment to launching impactful initiatives that motivate employees and enhance their overall wellbeing by providing exclusive travel benefits in partnership with Air Arabia, a leading strategic partner recognised for its high-quality services and innovative, flexible travel solutions.

He further noted that the initiative underscores the authorities’ continued focus on creating a supportive and motivating workplace culture, where employee wellbeing is regarded as a key driver of efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable institutional performance.

Strategic Partnership

Dr. Abdelrahman Bin Taliah said the agreement with HFZA and SAIF Zone reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with government entities across the UAE.

He noted that the initiative aims to deliver added value to employees by offering tailored travel services and exclusive offers that provide a more flexible and comfortable travel experience.

He added that the partnership also reflects Air Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting employee happiness and quality-of-life initiatives through exclusive benefits on flight tickets and travel packages. The initiative, he said, further reinforces the airline’s role as an active partner in supporting community and corporate initiatives across the UAE, in line with its vision of delivering innovative, high-quality travel solutions.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com