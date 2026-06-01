Members will enjoy exclusive access to industry-leading wellness recovery zones and the award-winning healthy eating restaurant, Hungry Wolves

PLATFORM Grande is the latest addition to Formative’s rapidly expanding fitness portfolio, which includes more than 20 clubs and wellness destinations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Formative, the UAE’s largest and most advanced fitness collective by master developer Arada, has opened PLATFORM Grande, its fifth location in the UAE. Situated within Downtown Dubai’s Grande Signature Residences, the 12,500 square foot club combines boutique fitness experiences with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.

PLATFORM Grande features seven multi-disciplinary fitness studios: MINDBODY, heated MINDBODY, Ride, Strength & Run, Box and Strength, Reformer, and Reformer Towers. This builds on Platform Studios’ extraordinary following across the UAE, shaped by its signature high-energy training environments. Each space is designed to deliver an immersive experience, with dynamic lighting and curated sound, where the atmosphere is engineered to elevate intensity and engagement. In addition to a team of internationally recruited coaches, members will enjoy exclusive access to industry-leading wellness recovery zones – including an infrared salt sauna.

David Prosser, CEO of Formative, said: “PLATFORM Grande is The Platform Studios’ fifth UAE location and the first to launch since Arada acquired the brand. Designed for a community that lives, moves and creates in the heart of Dubai, this is a bold evolution of the UAE’s growing boutique fitness movement. We are thrilled to welcome our first members to this exceptional studio at a time when life in the UAE continues with confidence and communities remain actively focused on their fitness and overall wellbeing.”

PLATFORM Grande is the first of The Platform Studios’ clubs to offer Reformer Towers – a concept that combines traditional Pilates with a vertical tower system, facilitating progressive, performance-focused workouts. Supplementing conventional Reformer classes, which are also available to members. Reformer Towers blends multidirectional resistance with a wider range of movement to deliver more dynamic, full-body programming.

In keeping with The Platform Studios’ innovative luxury concept, PLATFORM Grande is also home to a state-of-the-art podcast studio, specifically designed to enable Dubai’s thriving community of health and wellness experts and influencers to create polished multimedia content before, during and after their workouts. The club also features Hungry Wolves, the award-winning healthy eating restaurant located on-site, complementing members’ fitness and wellness journey

The newest addition to The Platform Studios portfolio comes amid sustained demand for premium fitness experiences in the Emirates. The UAE is currently the fastest-growing wellness economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to research conducted by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), with a market value of approximately AED150 billion.

The Platform Studios is part of Formative, the UAE’s largest and most advanced fitness collective, which was launched by Arada in November 2025. In addition to The Platform Studios, Formative integrates Wellfit, FitnGlam and FITCODE into a single, purpose-driven platform. Platform also manages and delivers classes across FitnGlam and FITCODE, extending its signature training experience across the wider portfolio Together, these brands comprise a rapidly expanding ecosystem of 40,000 members and over 20 high-performing clubs, with a collective goal of reaching 100,000 members across 40 locations by 2027.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com