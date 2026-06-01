Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mawarid Finance and Fimple have officially entered into a strategic agreement to deliver Banking as a Service (BaaS) capabilities through a modern, composable banking platform, marking a significant step forward in the region’s digital banking evolution. The announcement was made during the Mawarid Fintech Summit 2026, reinforcing both organizations’ shared commitment to driving innovation, agility, and next-generation financial services across the UAE and wider region.

As part of the agreement, Fimple will provide its advanced core banking technology platform, designed to function as a “Side Core Banking” layer integrated seamlessly with Mawarid’s existing infrastructure. This approach allows Mawarid Finance to significantly enhance its digital banking capabilities without requiring a complete replacement of its current core systems, ensuring operational continuity while enabling rapid innovation.

The platform will integrate with Mawarid’s existing payments, compliance, and risk management systems to create a unified, scalable, and API-driven architecture capable of supporting future growth. Through this framework, Mawarid will be able to accelerate the launch of new financial products and embedded banking services while improving speed-to-market and operational flexibility.

Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said: “Our partnership with Fimple represents an important milestone in Mawarid’s digital transformation journey. The financial industry is evolving rapidly, and institutions must adopt flexible and scalable technologies that allow them to innovate faster while maintaining resilience and operational efficiency. By leveraging Fimple’s composable banking platform, we are strengthening our ability to deliver future-ready Banking as a Service solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for a more advanced and digitally driven financial ecosystem.”

Dr. Mücahit Gündebahar, Co-Founder and CEO of Fimple, said: “We are proud to partner with Mawarid Finance at a time when the financial sector is accelerating toward more agile, embedded, and customer-centric banking models. Our composable and API-first platform is designed to help institutions innovate faster while preserving the strength of their existing infrastructure. Together with Mawarid Finance, we are building a scalable foundation that supports the future of Banking-as-a-Service in the UAE and reflects the region’s growing leadership in digital financial innovation.”

By combining Fimple’s API-first banking technology with Mawarid’s strong market presence and financial ecosystem, the collaboration establishes a solid foundation for delivering agile, customer-centric, and scalable banking services tailored to the evolving demands of consumers and businesses alike.

About Mawarid Finance

Mawarid Finance is a leading financial institution focused on delivering innovative banking solutions and expanding its digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the market.

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