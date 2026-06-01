ABU DHABI / DAMASCUS – Naya Consulting (Abu Dhabi) and RIWAQ Consulting (Damascus) have signed an MoU to launch a strategic partnership supporting sustainable development and rebuilding social capital in Syria.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Imad Saad, General Manager of Naya Consulting, and Wael Yousef, Co-Founder and General Manager of RIWAQ Consulting.

The partnership will deliver training and consulting programs in environment, climate change, CSR, and sustainability for Syria’s public and private sectors and civil society. Cooperation areas include sustainability reporting, strategic planning, institutional awards (including EFQM-based models), development initiatives, conferences, workshops, and scientific publications.

"We must rebuild social capital and community trust alongside infrastructure," said Saad, adding that a reference guide on "Applications of Sustainability in Public Life in Syria" is being prepared.

Yousef noted that Syria needs a genuine partnership between national and human capital, emphasizing support for lower-income groups and a stronger private sector role in building a productive economy.

Naya Consulting specializes in sustainability, CSR, and climate change. RIWAQ is the first PR agency established in post-liberation Syria.