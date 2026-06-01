Dubai, UAE - Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Software Competency designation. This recognition highlights Group-IB’s deep industry experience, technical expertise and predictive solutions in safeguarding the financial industry against evolving cyberthreats, with industry-leading solutions and services such as Fraud Protection, Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform (CFIP), and Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) to deliver proactive and predictive defense for banks, insurers, capital market firms, and payment processors.

To achieve the AWS Financial Software Competency, Group-IB underwent a rigorous validation process designed to assess both technical excellence and industry relevance. This included a comprehensive review of its architectures, security controls, and operational practices for alignment with the AWS well-architected framework and best practices. Group-IB also demonstrated proven success through customer case studies within the financial services sector, showcasing measurable outcomes in predictive fraud prevention and rapid, intelligence-led incident response. In addition, independent third-party auditors evaluated Group-IB’s performance, reliability, and security of its solutions to ensure they meet the stringent requirements expected by financial institutions operating in highly regulated environments.

“The AWS Financial Software Competency designation underscores Group-IB’s commitment to delivering predictive, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the financial sector,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “As cyber threats become more sophisticated, financial institutions must move beyond reactive defenses toward proactive and predictive strategies. Our solutions empower banks, insurers, and payment providers to anticipate threats, prevent fraud before it occurs, and respond to incidents with speed and precision. Built on AWS, our solutions empower financial organizations to strengthen resilience, reduce risk, and operate securely in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Fraud Protection

Comprehensive, AI-powered and predictive fraud protection: Group-IB Fraud Protection safeguards businesses from online fraud, financial loss, and reputational damage using advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to predict, detect and prevent threats such as account takeover, social engineering, and payment fraud in real time.

Group-IB Fraud Protection safeguards businesses from online fraud, financial loss, and reputational damage using advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to predict, detect and prevent threats such as account takeover, social engineering, and payment fraud in real time. Accurate detection with seamless user experience: By analyzing user behavior, device attributes, and network activity, Group-IB’s Fraud Protection identifies anomalies, suspicious patterns, and emerging fraud patterns, effectively distinguishing legitimate users from fraudsters while minimizing false positives.

By analyzing user behavior, device attributes, and network activity, Group-IB’s Fraud Protection identifies anomalies, suspicious patterns, and emerging fraud patterns, effectively distinguishing legitimate users from fraudsters while minimizing false positives. Cloud-native, multi-layered security with expert support: Deployed on AWS, the solution delivers real-time threat intelligence, protects web and mobile applications and APIs, and is backed by dedicated fraud analysts providing regional expertise and tailored support.

Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform

PCI scope reduction & secure isolation: Group-IB’s CFIP solution deploys within a dedicated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to isolate cardholder data from the main environment, helping reduce PCI compliance scope.

Group-IB’s CFIP solution deploys within a dedicated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to isolate cardholder data from the main environment, helping reduce PCI compliance scope. Headless, zero-ingress architecture: Fully automated through API and queue integrations, with no GUI required, and operates under “deny all inbound” security groups for maximum protection.

Fully automated through API and queue integrations, with no GUI required, and operates under “deny all inbound” security groups for maximum protection. Collaborative fraud intelligence: Enables the secure exchange of risk signals with other financial institutions without exposing raw sensitive data.

Incident Response

Rapid, expert-led incident response: Group-IB’s Incident Response delivers swift containment, investigation, and remediation of cyber incidents, leveraging global expertise to minimize business disruption and reduce recovery time.

Group-IB’s Incident Response delivers swift containment, investigation, and remediation of cyber incidents, leveraging global expertise to minimize business disruption and reduce recovery time. Deep forensics and threat intelligence: Combines advanced digital forensics with proprietary threat intelligence to identify root causes, trace attacker activity, and uncover indicators of compromise across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

Combines advanced digital forensics with proprietary threat intelligence to identify root causes, trace attacker activity, and uncover indicators of compromise across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. End-to-end recovery and resilience: Supports organizations through the full incident lifecycle, from detection and containment to recovery and post-incident hardening, helping the financial services industry strengthen defenses and prevent future attacks.

Group-IB’s Fraud Protection, Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform,Services Retainer, and Incident Response Retainer are available in AWS Marketplace, with additional solutions planned for release on AWS in the near future.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB delivers predictive, intelligence-driven defense by analysing and neutralizing regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform, Cloud Security Posture Management, Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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