Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AESG has inaugurated its new 25,000 square foot headquarters in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in both the firm's evolution and its enduring commitment to the emirate as a centre for business, innovation, and technical excellence.

Founded in Dubai, AESG has grown from a regional consultancy into a firm with a genuinely global footprint, with offices now operating across London, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Cape Town, Cairo and throughout the Middle East.

The new headquarters consolidates AESG's Dubai-based teams onto a purpose-designed multidisciplinary high-performance environment . It follows a period of sustained growth: the firm's project pipeline has increased by over 60% in two years, with headcount doubling to over 500 consultants since the start of 2023. That expansion reflects rising client demand for integrated delivery across some of the region's most technically demanding sectors, including data centres, giga-projects, hospitality, mixed-use developments, and large-scale infrastructure.

Over the same period, AESG has significantly broadened both the scale and complexity of projects it is engaged on, as well as the technical disciplines it brings to bear on them. Increasingly, the firm is being appointed not to deliver a single service line, but to provide end-to-end technical integration across the full lifecycle of major developments, from early-stage feasibility through to detailed engineering and cost management.

Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG, said, "The built environment across the region is undergoing a fundamental shift in how complexity is managed and delivered. Clients are no longer procuring skillsets in isolation — they are seeking fully integrated teams that can bring engineering, sustainability and cost optimisation together from the very outset of a project. Our growth over recent years is a direct reflection of that demand, and this headquarters is our response to it. It also reflects our continued confidence in Dubai as a global hub for business and innovation. The emirate's infrastructure, talent pool, and long-term ambition make it the right place to build from — and we remain firmly committed to it."

A defining feature of the new headquarters is a dedicated Data Hall — an in-house, high-performance digital engineering environment supporting AI-enabled workflows, computational fluid dynamics, digital twin modelling, high-performance BIM coordination, and real-time simulation. The facility provides a secure, scalable platform for AESG's proprietary AI and digital engineering tools, and is designed to support the increasingly data-intensive demands of the projects the firm is delivering across the region and internationally.

Scott Coombes, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added, "When AESG was founded in Dubai, the ambition was always to build something that could set benchmarks at an international level, while remaining deeply rooted in this market. Looking at where we are today — the breadth of our technical capabilities, the complexity of the projects we are delivering, and the reach of our global offices — that ambition is very much being realised. Investing in our own Data Hall, within our own headquarters, is consistent with that approach. It gives us a secured, scalable platform to develop proprietary AI and digital engineering tools in-house, which translates directly into better, faster, and more reliable outcomes for our clients. Dubai continues to be the right place to make that kind of long-term investment."

About AESG

AESG is a global engineering, consultancy and advisory firm delivering integrated services across the built environment and beyond. With deep in-house expertise spanning strategic advisory, engineering and project delivery, AESG provides clients with a single, coordinated partner — ensuring certainty, pace and technical continuity from concept through to operation.

Our distinction lies in our people: respected industry leaders who continue to shape professional practice and advance standards across markets. This collective strength enables AESG to address complex challenges with precision, provide clear strategic direction, and support decisions that create lasting value.

We build enduring partnerships with developers, investors, institutions and asset owners, aligning technical excellence with commercial insight. By connecting disciplines seamlessly, AESG transforms ambition into future-ready outcomes that enhance asset performance and contribute to resilient, sustainable cities and communities. www.aesg.com