Abu Dhabi, UAE - As Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market continues to evolve, differentiation is no longer defined by the scale of developments, but by their ability to deliver sustainable value and integrated living experiences that reflect modern lifestyles. In this context, GAF Property continues to reinforce its design-led approach, rooted in quality and a strong connection to nature, through its latest residential development, Flow 25, located on Reem Island.

The project draws its design inspiration from the Ghaf tree, one of the UAE’s most iconic natural symbols, representing resilience, balance, and a deep connection to the local environment. These principles form the foundation of the project’s architectural philosophy, which focuses on creating residential environments that are responsive to the climate while enhancing long-term quality of life.

Commenting on the project, Engineer Ashba Alghafli, CEO of GAF Property, said:

“The UAE, through its leadership vision and institutional approach, has demonstrated an advanced model in managing challenges and strengthening economic stability. This is directly reflected in the strength of the real estate market and investor confidence. Today, we are witnessing a clear shift in the concept of real estate development, where the focus is no longer on the number of units, but on the quality of the experience a project delivers.”

She added: “Flow 25 represents an extension of this shift. We approached it not as a conventional residential development, but as a fully integrated living experience. Inspired by the Ghaf tree, we translated principles of balance and sustainability into practical design solutions, from how natural light enters and flows through spaces, to the creation of outdoor environments that can be used year-round.”

The project features a fluid architectural design that responds to the local climate, integrating innovative solutions that enhance the usability of outdoor spaces year-round. This includes built-in cooling systems within outdoor furniture across balconies and open areas, allowing residents to comfortably enjoy outdoor living throughout the year.

Flow 25 extends beyond residential units to offer a fully integrated living experience, with carefully planned communal spaces and movement pathways designed to strike a balance between social interaction and privacy, catering to diverse lifestyle needs.

The exclusive project comprises just 104 residential units, ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments, in addition to sky villas and penthouses. The design focuses on natural light, spacious layouts, and smart living systems. Prices start from approximately AED 1.79 million.

The project also offers a range of amenities designed to enhance residents’ wellbeing, including outdoor swimming pools, a rooftop yoga pavilion, sky lounge and a wellness area featuring a sauna, cold plunge, and steam room, as well as fitness facilities, in addition to shared spaces and terraces designed for social interaction.

Located on Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent residential destinations, the project offers a balance between urban vibrancy and waterfront living, with easy access to key destinations such as Saadiyat and Yas Islands, as well as the capital’s leading retail and cultural hubs.

Alghafli added: “At GAF Property, as an Emirati developer, we do not aim to develop buildings with only a visual presence, but to create fully integrated living environments grounded in a deep understanding of human needs and the local context. With Flow 25, we see an opportunity to contribute a meaningful addition to Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape through a project that brings together thoughtful design, sustainability, and quality of life.”

Against this backdrop, Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to grow with confidence, supported by strong fundamentals including effective regulation, economic stability, and long-term urban planning, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most attractive and stable markets.