Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a Saudi asset manager and investment firm with a diversified Shari’ah-compliant offerings across private equity, real estate, capital markets and brokerage, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Middle East as the Best Workplace in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector category for the 14th consecutive year, while also being named the 10th Best Workplace in Saudi Arabia in the Small and Medium category as part of the Best Workplaces in KSA™ 2026 ranking.

The recognition reflects Alkhabeer Capital’s sustained focus on building a workplace culture grounded in trust, collaboration, accountability, and professional growth. Maintaining first place in the financial sector category for 14 consecutive years underscores the consistency of the firm’s people strategy and the role of its employees in supporting performance, execution quality, and long-term organizational growth.

Based on employee feedback and workplace culture assessment, the ranking highlights Alkhabeer Capital’s continued investment in creating an environment where employees feel respected, supported, and empowered to contribute and grow professionally. The firm continues to focus on developing talent, strengthening capabilities, and reinforcing operational discipline, all of which are central to maintaining a high-performing institutional culture.

The Best Workplaces in KSA™ ranking by Great Place to Work® Middle East recognizes organizations that demonstrate strong workplace cultures and a consistent employee experience. According to Great Place to Work® Middle East, the 2026 ranking highlights organizations in Saudi Arabia that are raising workplace standards by creating environments where employees feel supported, engaged, and motivated to perform at their best.

As Alkhabeer Capital continues to expand its investment and brokerage capabilities, its people remain central to its ability to serve clients, respond to market opportunities, and maintain strong institutional standards. The continued recognition by Great Place to Work® Middle East underscores the firm’s commitment to creating a professional environment that supports employee development, sustainable career paths, and long-term organizational performance.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative, world-class investment products and solutions across private equity, financial markets, and real estate, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is a Saudi asset manager and investment firm offering Shari’ah-compliant investment products and solutions across private equity, real estate, capital markets, corporate finance, and brokerage. Established in 2004, it manages more than SAR 9bn in assets under management, has launched more than 35 funds and completed more than 15 successful exits. The firm combines disciplined structuring, institutional governance and selective technology enablement, supported by over two decades of market presence in Saudi Arabia and a wide global partner network.

Alkhabeer Capital is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising.

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663. It has a branch in Riyadh.

For more details on Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on social media:

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap

https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap



For additional information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Baroom

Director of Corporate Services Division

Alkhabeer Capital

Direct +966 12 612 9394

Email a.baroom@alkhabeer.com



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Brunswick Gulf Ltd

Direct +971 (4) 446 6270

Email ALKHABEER@brunswickgroup.com