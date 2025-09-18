Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Vision Bank has received the “No Objection” from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to commence its banking operations in the Kingdom, marking a significant milestone aimed at introducing the public to Vision Bank and its innovative financial services.

This announcement underlines Vision Bank’s commitment to delivering a distinctive banking experience built on trust and innovation. The Bank leverages technological advancements to create an interactive and transparent banking environment.

Vision Bank is focused on establishing a corporate identity deeply connected to the needs of Saudi society, in alignment with the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives and Saudi Vision 2030.

On this occasion, Mr. Sulaiman bin Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vision Bank, expressed his delight at receiving SAMA’s “No Objection” to commence operations, stating:

“I extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may Allah protect them – for their unwavering support for the nation’s progress and their dedication to the prosperity of the Saudi people and the development of the Kingdom across all fields. I would also like to thank the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for its pivotal role in enabling and advancing the banking sector. Al-Rashed concluded: The launch of Vision Bank is a true embodiment of our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. Vision Bank reflects the values of excellence, transparency, and forward-looking finance, offering a world-class banking experience rooted in Saudi soil and reflective of the Kingdom’s ambitions.”

For his part, Mr. Abdul Shakeel Aidaroos, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, affirmed: “The guidance and support of the Saudi Central Bank were instrumental in enabling us to efficiently meet all regulatory and supervisory requirements. This milestone is aligned with our ambitious vision to provide banking services to all customers who seek modern solutions that seamlessly integrate with their lives and aspirations, powered by global technologies and data-driven insights.”

He further emphasized Vision Bank’s unwavering commitment: “We believe that using cutting-edge technology can enable progress, empower communities, and improve everyday life. Our approach is rooted in trust, innovation, and a commitment to serving individuals, families, and entrepreneurs." Licensed by a resolution of the Council of Ministers, Vision Bank will operate under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), backed by an alliance of prominent companies and investors.