Egypt: Dr. Sameh El Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman & CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company, and Andrew Torre, Regional President for Visa CEMEA, witnessed the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement between Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments, and EgyptAir, the national carrier of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The agreement aims to provide advanced technological solutions to support growth and expansion plans within the Egyptian aviation sector. This partnership aligns with Visa’s strategy to offer innovative technological solutions that help grow the businesses of its partners and reflects its vision of being the preferred partner for leading institutions and companies worldwide, particularly in the aviation sector.

The agreement was signed by Captain Mohamed Elian, Chairman & CEO of EgyptAir Airlines, and Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) at Visa, in the presence of Captain Montasser Manna, Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation, Malak Baba, Vice President and Country Manager at Visa Egypt, along with several leaders from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, EgyptAir, and Visa.

Under this partnership, Visa will offer exclusive benefits to EgyptAir customers, including the launch of a new premium co-branded payment card that will allow customers to earn exclusive travel rewards, miles, and benefits. EgyptAir passengers who use this Visa co-branded card will be able to access travel and lifestyle privileges and accumulate miles faster.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company, stated: "Through our partnership with Visa, we aim to deliver a seamless and distinguished travel experience for our customers-not only onboard, but at every stage of their journey of booking. We are dedicated to adopting the latest technological innovations in our services and providing exclusive benefits that enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction. Strengthening partnerships with global organizations like Visa is an important step towards elevating the quality of our services." He added that “we look forward to opening new horizons for expansion and service development, which will enhance our competitive ability both regionally and internationally, while contributing to supporting the digital transformation and financial inclusion strategy adopted by the Egyptian government to achieve Egypt's Vision 2030.”

Captain Mohamed Alyan, Chairman of EgyptAir Airlines, said: “We believe innovation is the key to excellence, and that building strategic partnerships with leading global institutions like Visa enables us to keep pace with rapid global technological advancements.” He added that “the collaboration between EgyptAir — the national carrier of Egypt — and major technology companies such as Visa represents a promising opportunity to enhance the quality of services provided, elevate the travel experience to be more comfortable and luxurious, and help us attract new customers.”

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region at Visa, commented: "This multi-year exclusive agreement with EgyptAir demonstrates Visa’s leadership in co-branded travel solutions and marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance the payment experience for travelers worldwide. This wide-reaching partnership is a step toward meeting that need, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with EgyptAir to deliver new experiences for Visa cardholders in the region. Globally, consumers have reported that loyalty points and rewards significantly influence their choice of airline or hotel. Furthermore, travelers with co-branded credit cards are 40% more likely to choose an airline or hotel associated with their card, even if there are other comparable options available. With this in mind, we are delighted to work with EgyptAir to deliver new experiences for Visa cardholders across the region."

This initiative marks a significant addition to Visa’s suite of digital solutions in the Egyptian market and underscores its commitment to delivering advanced financial products that support digital transformation and promote financial inclusion, especially in key sectors such as travel and aviation.

Holders of EgyptAir & Visa co-branded cards will enjoy exclusive offers, including opportunities to earn miles faster, personalized promotions, and other experiences tailored to customer preferences.