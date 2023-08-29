Muscat, Oman: - Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payment, partnered with Lahunna Oman to shape young women leaders and strengthen financial literacy through a local initiative with Sidrah, a Youth Leadership Program for Omani women.

The Sidrah Leadership Program supports young women through mentorship and leadership training for personal and professional development. It is a holistic learning experience that focuses on nurturing leadership qualities, personal and professional development and encourages young women to envision themselves as future leaders and change makers. From workshops to outward-bound experiential learning and networking opportunities, the program equips young women with the skills and knowledge needed to face their future with confidence.

Taking the initiative to a broader audience, another initiative was introduced called Rialy; which included workshops and a gamified online competition for more than 1,000 students across various educational institutions across the Sultanate of Oman. Students were exposed to essential financial concepts while enjoying a fun and engaging learning experience which fostered motivation among learners as top performers were also rewarded with prizes.

"The positive impact of the Sidrah program is evident in the growth and achievements of our participants. Visa’s support has made it possible to reach a wide audience, ensuring that Sidrah has a far-reaching impact. By partnering with Lahunna Oman, Visa continues to focus on upskilling women and nurturing growth in the workforce," said Carl Manlan, Visa’s Head of Inclusive Impact & Sustainability for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region. "We are confident that the skills acquired will inspire them to embrace opportunities, break barriers, and make a significant difference in their lives and their communities."

As a testament to the success of the Sidrah Leadership Program, the young women cited several opportunities that resulted from taking part in the program, including internships, job opportunities, scholarships, public speaking opportunities and presenting projects to Oman Vision 2040.

Shatha Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman said, “Visa is a strong ally and by leveraging their extensive knowledge base, we were able to conduct an array of workshops and interactive sessions to equip youth with fundamental financial literacy acumen to allow them to confidently navigate their financial future.”

Amal Al Mazroei, an engineering graduate that participated in the Sidrah program said,” I am proud to participate in one of the greatest programs, SIDRAH 2.0, which guarantees positive change and growth for Omani Women! I am more confident than ever that I have so much to give back to myself, my community and my beloved Oman.”

By inspiring young women to pursue leadership roles, Visa continues to drive positive change by supporting women leaders for the next generation.

-Ends-

About Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application. It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. In 2022, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

The Inspiration behind Sidrah

The programme draws its name from the local Sidr tree - a symbol of strength and adaptability located across various environments - with some specimens in Oman dating over 350 years. When the roots of the Sidr come across a barrier, they twist and turn to overcome it, adjusting beautifully and resiliently, just as the programme’s participants will find within themselves the flexibility and strength to adapt and grow over the course of this unique experiential journey. Furthermore, the traditional choice for an innovative programme represents the strong link between the participants’ glorious past and their promising future.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.