Four Business Support Organizations will train 1,000 learners across Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon

Cairo, Egypt – Village Capital, with support from Moody’s Foundation, has launched Digital Upskilling MENA, a six-month initiative that will work with four Business Support Organizations (BSOs) to expand the adoption of digital and AI skills among 1,000 learners – including women, youth, migrants, and small business owners – across Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

The program builds on the success of Village Capital's Tech Pathways MENA program, supported by Google.org, which has already achieved more than 10,000 course completions across the region. Insights from that initiative highlighted the importance of pairing digital skills training with locally embedded support systems. The four BSOs delivering this program – Career180, Eitesal NGO, Startup Maroc, and Jobs for Humanity – are alumni of Tech Pathways, bringing firsthand experience of that approach to their communities.

“One of the key insights we gained from working across the ecosystem is that learners achieve the greatest impact when technical training is paired with ongoing guidance, community support, and clear pathways to employment opportunities,” said Mohamed Sami Fathalla, Project and Expansion Lead at Career 180. “These lessons are shaping how we approach the Digital Upskilling MENA program.”

Through Digital Upskilling MENA, participating BSOs will directly train learners in AI and digital skills, while also receiving targeted training and mentorship to strengthen their own capacity in program delivery, management, and outcome evaluation. This dual approach is designed to both reach learners at scale and build stronger local ecosystems for long-term impact.

As AI continues to reshape economies and the future of work, expanding access to digital skills is becoming increasingly urgent. Atsi Sheth, President of the Moody’s Foundation Board said, “AI is reshaping economies, and the pace of change is accelerating. We’re excited to support a program that empowers workers with the skills and capabilities they need to meaningfully participate in an AI-driven economy.”

To learn more about Digital Upskilling MENA and follow the program's progress, visit the program page here. For media inquiries, reach out to Eva Waweru at Village Capital (eva.waweru@vilcap.com).

About Village Capital

Village Capital is a global leader in impact investing, helping early-stage startups access the type of social and financial capital they need to grow – reshaping the supply and demand sides of capital flows as a result.

Since 2009, Village Capital has directly supported more than 2,100 impact startups in 70 countries. Together, these founders have raised over USD 9.6B across economic mobility, environmental sustainability, and access to essential services. It has made 116 investments through its various affiliated funds, including Vilcap Investments, which has invested in 91 peer-selected companies. Additionally, 26,000 entrepreneurs have used its Abaca web app to take at least one assessment, helping them expand their access to financial capital. Learn more at www.vilcap.com and follow @villagecapital.