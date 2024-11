Dubai, UAE: Versatile International, the Middle East's first fully integrated stone project management consultancy, has completed bespoke stone advisory services for the landmark 5,000 square meter Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City in collaboration with Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, marking a new era in luxury event spaces. This newly revamped space, featuring state-of-the-art ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade, recently opened to the public and aims to elevate the experience for events of all scales in the region with its sophisticated design and prime location.

In partnership with Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, Versatile International oversaw every stage of the stone project, from design consultation and material selection to coordinating suppliers and completing the final installation. A standout feature of the project is the use of 1250 square meters of Dakton tiles across its ballroom spaces, carefully selected to meet exacting standards for durability, aesthetics, and design. The project also included the rejuvenation of 1200 square meters of existing Crema Marfil stone floors. The high-quality stonework not only enhances the ambiance with its timeless elegance but also adds lasting value, making the Events Center ideal for hosting high-profile events.

Welcoming the completion of the project, Marco Fahd, Group Chairman and CEO of Versatile International, said, “We’re delighted to have partnered with Al Futtaim Group Real Estate on the stone requirements of the Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City over the past year. This project has allowed us to bring Versatile’s expertise in luxury stone design and project management to one of Dubai’s most prominent event spaces. This collaboration showcases the impact of high-quality materials and precision in creating environments that elevate guest experiences and reinforce Dubai’s status as a global events hub.”

Spencer Lowres, Executive Director of Development - Mixed Use at Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, commented, “The revamped Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City represents our dedication to creating premier spaces that set new standards for event experiences in Dubai. Working with Versatile International brought a high level of quality and precision to the project, and we look forward to our future collaborations as we continue to bring innovative, world-class venues to the region.”

The Event Center is part of Al Futtaim Group Real Estate's impressive 15,000-square-meter event portfolio at Dubai Festival City, which also includes a 7,200-square-meter Festival Arena. With these advanced facilities, the revamped space is well-positioned to meet the growing regional demand for premium venues, further establishing Dubai as a global hub for high-profile events and conferences.

As Al Futtaim’s exclusive stone consultant, Versatile looks forward to transforming more iconic locations, setting new benchmarks for luxury spaces in the Middle East.

About Versatile International

Versatile International (www.versatileinternational.com) is the first fully integrated stone project management consultancy in the Middle East established to meet the unique needs of destination scale real-estate development projects. Currently supporting more than 50 projects in Saudi Arabia, the company’s unique operating model is designed to provide asset developers with certainty of outcome by mitigating or removing supply chain risk and overseeing procurement and installation to the very highest international standards.

Founded in 2019 and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Versatile International is the professional services arm of the Versatile Group (www.versatilegroup.com), Australia’s leading end-to-end real estate development and construction company.

