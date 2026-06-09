DUBAI, UAE — Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting continued business momentum and meaningful advancements across Environment, Social, and Trust.

“Innovation without integrity is unsustainable,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “Our mission is delivering the innovation to enable customers to trust their data and AI, so ensuring we operate responsibly is a priority. In 2025, we grew faster than the market and took a defining step in our evolution. We advanced our ambition to become the Data and AI Trust Company with a mission to help organizations accelerate safe AI at scale. We provide one integrated platform that combines resilience, security, governance, compliance, and privacy and powers a new Data and AI Trust Layer for the agentic era. Our 2025 ESG Report reflects the choices behind that conviction and what we achieved. The “how” we do it matters as much as the “what” we did. How we earn trust, how we invest in our people, community and environment, and how we measure and manage our impact to create sustainable global impact – matters.”

Veeam’s progress from 2024 to 2025 reflects a company scaling responsibly, expanding its global team from more than 5,000 Veeamers across 34+ countries in 2024 to 6,600+ Veeamers across 60+ countries in 2025, while also growing customer trust at scale, from 400,000+ customers in 2024 to 550,000+ in 2025.

2025 Progress Highlights Across Environment, Social and Trust

Environment: Veeam is building its environmental program on data, accountability, and continuous improvement—expanding measurement beyond direct operations and into relevant areas of the value chain.

E-Waste Recycling: Veeam recycled 1,684 laptops, preventing an estimated 5,052 pounds of e-waste through the global e-waste recycling program.

Veeam recycled 1,684 laptops, preventing an estimated 5,052 pounds of e-waste through the global e-waste recycling program. Greenhouse Gas Emissions : Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in 2024, and in 2025 expanded its measurement to calculate emissions across Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3.

: Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in 2024, and in 2025 expanded its measurement to calculate emissions across Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3. Facilities: Reduced office locations, with 8 sites LEED-certified.

Social: Veeam’s culture is built to last, rooted in inclusion, learning, and shared ambition across a global team.

Employee Engagement: 87% of employees rated Veeam as a great place to work. Learning participation reached new highs, strengthening career growth and capability-building.

87% of employees rated Veeam as a great place to work. Learning participation reached new highs, strengthening career growth and capability-building. Community Impact : Veeam employees volunteered over 3,000 hours to support communities.

: Veeam employees volunteered over 3,000 hours to support communities. Benefits: Veeam enhanced and introduced its expanded Employee Assistance Program (EAP), offering employees and their families free, confidential support, including up to 12 counseling sessions each year, plus wellbeing resources and referrals for clinical, legal, financial, and work-life needs.

Trust: Veeam builds trust through strong governance, ethics, transparency, privacy, and security—recognizing that as data, identity, and AI become more connected, these areas increasingly overlap.

Governance: Veeam’s ESG governance framework embeds its values, strengthens accountability and oversight, and upholds the highest standards across its business, people, and partners.

Veeam’s ESG governance framework embeds its values, strengthens accountability and oversight, and upholds the highest standards across its business, people, and partners. Cybersecurity and Ethics: The company achieved a 100% completion rate for its mandatory annual ethics, privacy, and security training.

The company achieved a 100% completion rate for its mandatory annual ethics, privacy, and security training. Certifications: Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as including ISO 27001, ISO 27701 (privacy information management), ISO 27017 (cloud security), SOC 2, and HIPAA attestation.

Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as including ISO 27001, ISO 27701 (privacy information management), ISO 27017 (cloud security), SOC 2, and HIPAA attestation. AI Privacy and Governance: Veeam strengthened responsible AI and privacy oversight through a formal Responsible AI Policy, reviewing 100+ AI use cases prior to deployment, maintaining controls that protect customer backup data in AI integrations, and monitoring emerging AI regulations such as the EU AI Act.

Unleashing the power of Veeam + Securiti AI

In 2025, Veeam completed its acquisition of Securiti AI, strengthening its ESG trust priorities by expanding capabilities in data security posture management (DSPM), privacy, governance, and responsible AI. The acquisition also brought approximately 600 Securiti AI employees to Veeam, adding deeper expertise in AI security and data privacy to help customers manage and protect data with greater confidence

Veeam remains committed to advancing ESG progress with the same rigor applied to data resilience, strengthening trust through transparent governance, investing in employees and communities, and continuously improving how environmental impact is measured and reduced. As the Data and AI Trust Company, Veeam will continue to earn stakeholder confidence through consistent action and innovation that helps protect what matters most.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.veeam.com/company/corporate-governance.html. For more information on Veeam, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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