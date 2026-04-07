Manama - Vatel Bahrain proudly hosted its first Grand Oral on campus, marking an important academic milestone for its final year students. Held over two days despite the current challenging regional circumstances, the examination represents a key stage in the students’ graduation journey, requiring them to present their knowledge, analytical ability and communication skills before a distinguished jury comprising academic and industry leaders.

The panel included Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, Mr. Benoit Metanomski, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, Mr. Nicolas Gardier, General Manager of Downtown Rotana as professional industry experts, as well as representatives from Vatel France, including Aline Renard-Wang, International Development Director, and Annick Aventi, Academic and Quality Director.

The Grand Oral reflected Vatel Bahrain’s strong academic standards and its continued focus on preparing students for the realities of the hospitality industry. As the culminating examination for students pursuing a bachelor's degree in international Hotel Management, it forms a central part of Vatel’s academic assessment model, evaluating each student’s knowledge, professional capability and readiness to enter the sector. The examinations were conducted efficiently and on schedule, reflecting the valuable guidance and support provided by HEC during these exceptional circumstances and underscoring the high level of organization and preparation across Vatel Bahrain’s academic and administrative teams.

This achievement follows a series of strategic initiatives undertaken by the college to bring international academic practices into its local framework, including exchange visits and detailed review of the Grand Oral model implemented at Vatel France. These efforts helped transfer academic expertise effectively and tailor the assessment process to Bahrain’s educational context while maintaining the quality and standards upheld across Vatel institutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, said: “We are delighted to have successfully held the Grand Oral examinations on our campus for the first time. Despite the current challenges, we were able to provide a supportive setting that enabled our students to perform at an excellent level and demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have developed throughout their studies.”

Ms. Frutan further added: “Conducting this examination at Vatel Bahrain under the same framework applied by Vatel France represents a meaningful step forward in our academic development and further strengthens our position within the wider Vatel network. It also highlights the growing international recognition of Bahrain’s education sector, particularly in tourism and hospitality, and reflects our continued focus on equipping graduates with the knowledge, standards and confidence needed to compete in the global labour market.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50 campuses across 34 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.