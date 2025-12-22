Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain as part of its commitment to reinforcing its partnerships with leading institutions in the hospitality sector. The agreement aims to provide the college’s students with exceptional practical training opportunities within a hotel environment renowned for its high standards of service and quality, while also supporting collaboration across a wide range of shared areas of interest.

Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain stands as a prominent five-star hospitality destination with extensive international expertise, offering students an ideal setting for meaningful professional exposure and the acquisition of advanced practical knowledge across the hotel’s diverse operational departments.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, commented: "We take pride in our ongoing partnership with Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, which marks a key step in enhancing the practical training opportunities provided to our students across the Kingdom’s leading hotels, especially those within the five-star segment. This collaboration provides high-quality training pathways that help prepare a new generation of skilled professionals equipped with advanced global competencies and capable of meeting the growing demands of the hospitality sector locally, regionally and internationally."

Sheikh Khaled further added: "We are keen to build long-term partnerships with various partners in the tourism and hospitality sector to create an integrated network that ensures the optimal environment for our students to grow academically and professionally, and we are confident that this ongoing collaboration with Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain adds a new dimension to our hands-on training programs for students, and opens up wider horizons for them to gain advanced field experiences."

For his part, Mr. Benoit-Joseph Metanomski, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, expressed pride in the continued partnership with Vatel Bahrain, noting that it reflects the hotel’s commitment to developing young talent capable of achieving excellence and leadership in the hospitality sector, and stated: “We are pleased to continue this productive collaboration with Vatel Bahrain and to offer high-quality training opportunities within the hotel’s professional environment, which serves as a leading model of contemporary hospitality. This experience equips students with profound practical insight and a thorough understanding of the service standards expected within today’s luxury hospitality industry, strengthening their professional readiness and empowering them to enter the job market with confidence and exceptional capability.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.