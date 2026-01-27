Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading consumer finance platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Voltة, the country’s newest electric mobility brand, to provide flexible financing for Voltة’s purpose-built neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs). This collaboration enables residents of modern gated communities and property owners to access premium, locally manufactured, and environmentally friendly electric vehicles through Valu’s tailored financing solutions.

Voltة is an Egyptian-engineered mobility solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional golf carts and full passenger vehicles. Built for paved roads, engineered for safety, and proudly manufactured in Egypt, Voltة introduces a new category of green mobility for urban and community travel. Unlike traditional golf carts, Voltة combines advanced safety, stability, and technology with the practicality required for daily community use. Its cabin is 25% wider than standard carts, and it includes an 82-liter lockable trunk, Electric Power Steering, Hydraulic Power Brakes, 15-inch automotive rims, and a 10.1-inch integrated touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

Mohamed Mounir, Deputy CEO of Valu, said: “At Valu, we are committed to supporting local innovation and empowering Egyptian manufacturers, while ensuring our customers have access to high-quality, sustainable lifestyle solutions. Our partnership with Voltة allows us to offer flexible financing that makes premium, locally produced neighborhood EVs more accessible, while fostering the growth of green mobility and homegrown technology in Egypt.”

Mohamed Fahmy, CEO of Voltة, added: “Voltة was designed to redefine neighborhood mobility by prioritizing safety, stability, and functionality. Partnering with Valu to offer convenient financing options ensures that our modern neighborhood electric vehicles are more accessible to a broader audience, supporting modern and sustainable community mobility across Egypt.”

The launch price of Voltة is set at EGP 550,000, positioning it at price parity with market competitors while offering superior automotive specifications—official reservations open on the 6th of February 2026, with deliveries expected within six to eight weeks. Through Valu’s exclusive financing options, including a 12-month zero-interest plan and extended tenors of up to 60 months, Voltة becomes a practical, high-quality, and sustainable mobility solution for modern communities.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon's direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

About Voltة:

Volt ةis Egypt’s first premium Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV), purpose-built specifically for compound living and coastal resorts. Distinct from standard golf carts, the Volt ةEV features a cabin that is 25% wider than industry standards and is driven by a high-performance 7.5kW motor paired with a 150Ah lithium battery. This powerful combination delivers a class-leading 75km range. Engineered for superior safety and comfort, the vehicle is built on a galvanized steel chassis and comes equipped with power steering, power brakes, and 3-point seatbelts, all integrated with a 10.1-inch smart dashboard featuring Apple CarPlay. Proudly manufactured in Egypt to ensure readily available parts and service, Voltة offers a seamless driving experience designed for the modern lifestyle.

For more information, please visit: www.govoltaev.com.