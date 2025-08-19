Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today the successful closing of its 17th securitized bond issuance, valued at EGP 460.7 million, with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The issuance is the first under the newly approved EGP 10 billion securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, which acts as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the issuance. It is a 12-month bond, rated Prime 1 (sf).

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, commented, “This issuance marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing strategy to diversify our funding base and strengthen our capital structure. Launching the first transaction under our newly approved EGP 10 billion program reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to scaling responsibly. Coming on the heels of our successful listing on the Egyptian Exchange, this transaction further demonstrates our ability to access diverse capital markets and reinforces our position as a leading force in Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.”

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director – Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, added, “We are delighted to support Valu in this landmark issuance, which comes on the back of their successful listing on the Egyptian Exchange, a clear signal of investor confidence in the company’s vision and performance. Our longstanding partnership with Valu is built on a shared vision of innovation and financial inclusion, and this transaction is a testament to our ability to structure and execute complex deals that meet the evolving needs of high-growth companies. We look forward to continuing to empower fintech leaders like Valu as they scale their impact across the region.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance. Arab African International Bank (AAIB) served as underwriter and custodian. The issuance was also subscribed to by the Industrial Development Bank of Egypt (IDBE), Arab Banking Corporation (ABC), and Attijariwafa Bank. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and Baker Tilly as auditor.

About Valu

Valu (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Valu is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange, and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through Valu Invest, SHa2labaz, and Ulter. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

